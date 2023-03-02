It is lucky to see a bluebird. Luckier still to see them every day.
Missouri’s state bird, the Eastern bluebird, begins nesting this week, and you can help them become more numerous as they recover from the devastation caused by non-native starlings and sparrows during the last half of the 20th century.
Bluebirds are making a comeback, but they need our help. While aggressive sparrows have five broods each summer, bluebirds have three broods. There are only three birds that are not federally protected: feral pigeons, European starlings and House sparrows.
The simplest way to see bluebirds at your home today is to put dried mealworms in a hanging blue feeder. Starlings and robins will quickly eat all the mealworms unless you make it so they cannot get to them by surrounding the feeder with small fencing material or a WhitMor toy storage cube, with holes 1½ inch square. The starlings and robins are too big to get in. The expensive mealworms will be shielded for the bluebirds, Carolina wrens and small worm eaters. Bluebirds love water. A birdbath with clean water attracts all songbirds, but especially bluebirds.
Robins are cousins of bluebirds. They are both a kind of thrush, both have orange breasts, and both love mealworms. Bluebirds are fond of bugs, and if you get the bug to attract bluebirds, here is how you get started.
Buy a bluebird box, a three-quarter inch 8-foot tall, galvanized pole, a predator baffle and a way to connect the box to the pole. The pole needs to be sunk down about 18-24 inches and placed far enough away from trees to keep squirrels from jumping on them. Placement of the nesting box is preferably facing east towards an open field, or your neighbor’s yard. Freshly-mowed grass is a large dinner plate for bluebirds.
As with feeding any birds, the greatest ongoing cost is the food, and you want to feed the good birds and not bad birds and squirrels. Dried mealworms are the bluebirds’ preferred food to supplement their diet of bugs. Expect to pay at least $50 online for 10 pounds of mealworms that will last a few months. The pole costs less than $10, a baffle about $15, the bird boxes about $20, connectors for the pole to the box from $3-$7 depending on your chosen system, the little blue hanging mealworm feeder for the storage cubes about $10. Offsetting the cost for this pastime is the fact that you will never have any veterinarian bills.
Bluebirds mate for life. They produce 12 baby bluebirds each summer. My wife and I have had 144 babies fledge where we live about a mile west of downtown Columbia. They are here and we are lucky to have them. You can too.
Mitchell Moore is a Columbia resident.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.