Editor’s note: This was addressed to U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri.
I have to admit that I am a bit confused by your recent “Guest Commentary.” (published online Dec. 10) I am not an economist, — although I did take a few courses in school— so I am having trouble following the logic of your comments.
You suggest that the economic stimulus provided to the American public by the previous administration in 2020 was sufficient, but that the additional stimulus provided through the American Rescue Plan in 2021 was too much and pushed the economy into a “skyrocketing” inflationary situation, and now Americans can’t afford to gather for the holidays this year. Correct?
In my economics courses, I believe that inflation was defined as “too much money chasing too few goods.” So are you suggesting that the Biden administration gave people too much money or that it is responsible for too few goods? Or both?
My simple observation: (1) the Obama Administration was blamed for not stimulating the economy enough following the 2008 housing debacle; and, (2) “too few goods” is the result of corporate decisions to shut down production — including the energy sector, which might explain our high gas prices, once demand came soaring back.
So, now I am really confused because you say that Americans are struggling again because of inflation and yet you don’t want to support the 10-year, $1.9 trillion “Build Back Better” bill that would help those same struggling Americans with child care, health care, elder care, education, etc., while also addressing climate change and the ever-increasing, catastrophic costs resulting from natural disasters.
If I understand correctly, you suggest that the “Build Back Better” bill may increase the federal deficit by $367 billion (estimates from the OMB), and yet you voted to support the 2017 “Tax Reform” bill that increased the federal deficit by $7.1 trillion, passing along additional debt to our children and grandchildren.
The “promised” revenues from tariffs, renegotiated agreements, and economic growth didn’t materialize. I don’t quite understand your assertion that there is a Democratic bias toward the rich when the “Tax Reform” bill was intended to enrich wealthy individuals and corporations in hopes that wealth would “trickle down” to benefit struggling Americans. Hint: Supply-side economics does not work.
I agree with your observation that families need real solutions to the challenges they face. So, perhaps you should take another look at legislation that helps with child care, health care, elder care, education ... I think it is called the “Build Back Better” bill.
Best wishes for a traditional holiday season.
Linda K. Smith is a Columbia resident.