Out of respect for the experts who were employed to create this instrument; the hundreds of faculty who were involved in the process of development, research, and outreach; and the vast majority of Faculty Council members who voted to implement the new evaluation, it is important to correct those errors.
Jago claims that the new instrument is “untested.” This is not true. The individual items on the survey were closely adapted from two prominent sources of research-tested survey items used by colleges and universities nationwide. A pilot test was then done with 1,500 MU undergraduate students, followed by a second test with 2,500 MU undergraduate students. Additional testing with graduate students is currently underway.
Jago claims that this will be “the campus’ principal evaluation of teaching effectiveness.” This is not true. Per the recommendations from the Task Force to Enhance Learning and Teaching (TFELT), teaching evaluation should include student feedback, peer evaluation and self evaluation. The peer evaluation system was piloted and refined with MU community input in 2020-2021, and the self evaluation system was piloted in 2021-2022.
In referring to the history of college student questionnaires, Jago mentions that these “compare ratings across faculty.” The implication here is that this new instrument will also do this, but that is not true. TFELT recommended creating an instrument that would allow instructors to see their own data across time, not compared to their colleagues.
Jago states that “the institution admits it has no evidence that [the new instrument] is any better than the one that was just discarded.” This is not true. Results from the aforementioned psychometric testing indicated that both validity and reliability were significantly higher for the new instrument.
Jago states that this new instrument was created “on the cheap.” This is not true. Development of the instrument involved over three years of time and effort from faculty, graduate students and staff. Two faculty experts were hired to develop and test the instrument, and the Assessment Resource Center was compensated for its support of development and testing.
While it is true that MU used “internal personnel” to create this instrument, Jago’s implication is that they were not qualified to do this work, or that they were less qualified than outside experts would have been. This is not true. MU has a rich resource in its faculty, and we used two experts whose research complemented each other well. One is a nationally recognized scholar of assessment and student learning, who worked for many years as a director of Academic Assessment; the other is a Curators’ Distinguished Professor who has published more than 250 psychology articles, including numerous ones that incorporate psychometric testing of a variety of scales and other measures.
Jago closes by stating that “In debating the adoption of the new questionnaire, the most positive comment made by a member of the Faculty Council was: ‘Certainly it’s no worse than what we are doing now.’” This is not true. It is true that a Faculty Council member provided that feedback, but others provided much more positive responses. Several members of Faculty Council spoke, some in truly impassioned ways, about how the new instrument is a much better instrument. They also expressed their appreciation for the work that their colleagues had done to create it. The Faculty Council vote to approve was 20 yes, 2 no, 1 abstention.
MU faculty, students and parents deserve accurate facts about this new, important instrument to improve teaching and learning effectiveness.
Dr. Alexandra Socarides is Associate Provost for Academic Programs and a professor of English at MU.
