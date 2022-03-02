Democrats are standing with Ukraine. Republicans, too. Yet even now, even on this, will we stand together, or will we continue to pretend there are differences where none exist?
If we hate each other more than we hate the evil that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is visiting on his neighbors, and would like to export further still, then ”we the people” as a people really are too far gone to endure. If that’s the case, then everything that we all say about loving democracy is a lie.
We’ve already called out those “leaders” who in wartime can think of nothing more inspiring to do than exaggerate our divisions on a matter of almost universal agreement.
But since they have for some time followed their voters rather than the other way around, it will be up to all of us to reject their attempts to keep us fighting for no reason other than the fact that outrage is good for fundraising.
We’d like to believe that Putin’s unwelcome reminder of what real tyranny looks like has already made some Americans too ashamed to keep throwing that word around where it does not apply.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve written about the pain caused by hysterical and antisemitic comparisons between commonsense public health measures and the Holocaust.
Could Russia’s brutal invasion of a sovereign nation bring back some perspective?
Maybe that’s why one of the truck convoys protesting the “tyranny” of the same kind of lifesaving vaccines that have been mandatory in some U.S. schools since 1850, and in all since 1977, ran out of gas before its planned arrival in Kansas City on Sunday.
Maybe not, since other such convoys are still rolling toward Washington.
But could we at least let the horror of what’s happening in Ukraine remind us what unity feels like? And what real bravery, shared sacrifice and moral courage look like?
We are still a generous people, who in recent years have so glorified selfishness that we sometimes seem to have forgotten how to prioritize the common good. Truly standing together now, even if only in support of Ukraine, would at this point require more of us than giving up Russian vodka for Lent. But if we could manage it, then matters on which we really do disagree might not feel so insurmountable.
This was first published by the Kansas City Star and is reprinted with permission.