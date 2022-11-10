Editor's note: This letter was addressed to City Council members, community leaders and Columbia citizens.
We are pastors serving congregations in Columbia that share strong commitments to anti-racism and the inherent dignity of all persons. As we recall that racism and other oppressions shape not only extreme circumstances, but also the daily experience of members of the Columbia community, we are compelled to speak out against the city’s “Columbia Connect” plan to allow police access to private security cameras in Columbia.
We are dismayed to witness uncritical support of the program given all that we know about how this nation’s historic and current surveillance targets and oppresses people of color. We are especially concerned that the Council would consider this program amid our city’s strategic commitment to equity.
Police have argued in favor of the program — stating that it will make things easier for them. We are concerned the program will make it easier for police to discriminate. Technology is not neutral. It is as biased as the humans who design and use it. We know from vehicle stops reports and other data sources that bias is built into our model of policing, and that means bias will also be a part of this technology’s use.
Further, we wish to voice our opposition to expanding surveillance policing rather than investing in support for community well-being and safety. This program will cost an estimated $100,000 per year that we’d like to see going to programs that actually help communities thrive.
We believe it is inherently dangerous to link surveillance to public safety. We have discovered in recent months, with actions such as the Dobbs decision, how our bodily autonomy is directly related to our access to privacy. What unjust laws infringing upon privacy and autonomy could be enforced through this surveillance? Could this surveillance be used down the road to prosecute those accessing reproductive health care or other necessary resources that could become illegal at the will of an extremist legislature?
While we’re glad those involved with this project are not proposing the use of facial recognition technology, we are concerned that features of the algorithm will lead to further criminalization of mental illness, as well as targeting of our unhoused community — those already vulnerable in our town.
Finally, we believe it is disingenuous to call this surveillance plan the "Columbia Connect" program. Surveillance is not a community-building exercise. Investing in neighbors’ well-being is. We call upon the city to direct these resources away from privacy invasion and toward true connections for Columbians.
The Rev. Sarah Klaassen is minister at Rock Bridge Christian Church. The Rev. Molly Housh Gordon is minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia.
