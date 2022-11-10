Editor's note: This letter was addressed to City Council members, community leaders and Columbia citizens.

We are pastors serving congregations in Columbia that share strong commitments to anti-racism and the inherent dignity of all persons. As we recall that racism and other oppressions shape not only extreme circumstances, but also the daily experience of members of the Columbia community, we are compelled to speak out against the city’s “Columbia Connect” plan to allow police access to private security cameras in Columbia.

