Recently a homeless friend of mine, because he was weakened by metastatic cancer, began to spend his days — and sometimes his nights —on a concrete slab near a soup kitchen here in Columbia. He understood that the slab, because it was a bus stop, was public property, and he believed that he had a right to rest or sleep there.
Others were attracted to the bus-stop slab and its vicinity, however, and the neighbors began to complain, for good reason, about litter and drug use and noise. And so, my friend told me, the police showed up one night and told him that he would have to move elsewhere.
A few days later a sign appeared at the bus stop declaring it to be a piece of city property where no loitering is allowed. I haven’t seen my friend since. I don’t know how or where he is getting his food, how or where he is sleeping.
My friend’s situation, and his belief that he had a right to spend his nights at the bus stop, set me to researching the legal rights of the homeless. To my great surprise, I learned that their right to sleep on public property has been greatly strengthened recently by a series of court decisions, the most crucial of which is Martin v. City of Boise. The Martin case may prove to be, like Roe v. Wade or Brown v. Board of Education, a case of historic importance.
In October 2009, 11 homeless citizens of Boise, Idaho, challenged city ordinances that made it illegal for them to rest or sleep on public property. The legal wrangling over the suit lasted more than a decade but ended in a victory for homeless people throughout the United States. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals declared that laws preventing homeless people from “sitting, sleeping, or lying outside on public property” amount to “cruel and unusual punishment,” and so are unconstitutional. The City of Boise appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which let the decision stand.
The effect? Cities like Boise, or Columbia, must allow homeless people to sleep somewhere inside their city limits. They might put reasonable restrictions on particular locations. They might forbid sleeping on busy sidewalks, for instance, or near schools. But, after such restrictions are taken into account, there must still be sleeping spaces available to all who “cannot obtain shelter.”
Neither, to judge from subsequent legal cases, can cities adopt policies that indirectly infringe on the Eighth Amendment right to sleep. The Supreme Court in Washington state recently ruled that heavy fines imposed on homeless men and women who sleep in cars parked on public property are unconstitutional. The U.S. Justice Department is currently investigating whether the City of Phoenix’s practice of frequently clearing out homeless encampments and confiscating sleeping bags and tents violates the rights of these citizens.
Citywide ordinances against loitering are now untenable. Policies of harassing the homeless when they try to sleep are untenable. A policy of allowing anyone to sleep anywhere at any time is, for obvious reasons, equally untenable.
The best way forward would seem to be systematic planning, and perhaps the best measure of that planning would be this: When a homeless person approaches a police officer or a volunteer at a soup kitchen and asks, “Where can I sleep safely tonight?,” there ought to be a clear, confident answer to that question.
Doug Hunt is a retired professor and a longtime resident of Columbia.