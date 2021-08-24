I’d like to share something I experienced at the City Council meeting Aug. 9 so we as a community can think about what it means to be living together peacefully and safely. I hope that my words can add some good to my beloved hometown.
I attended the City Council meeting to speak in favor of the mask mandate. I was disheartened to see a large number of people holding signs opposing the mask mandate. While I felt uncomfortable, I came inside to participate in the meeting.
But I didn’t expect them to come inside the city building and the meeting room without wearing a mask as required by the city, ignore the mayor’s repeated request and continuously interrupt the meeting by shouting and yelling.
After some time, I decided to leave the meeting because I felt my health and my family’s health were in danger.
Before the meeting started, I spoke with the city manager and was told that they had every right to protest just like me and that wearing a mask was just a city policy, not a law. I felt uneasy with this response. It made me feel that what I was doing and what they were doing were the same, when I knew in my heart that wasn’t the case.
While it may have been their right to protest outside the building — as long as it remained peaceful and did not infringe upon others’ rights — what they were doing inside the building without a mask and putting other people’s lives in danger could not have been their right.
Their actions continuously and intentionally endangered the public and disregarded the rights of others and the rules we set as a society.
Holding public hearings where all of us can safely make our voices heard is an integral part of a democratic society and our basic rights. Many of us were denied our rights at the City Council meeting that night because of their actions. Therefore, it should not have been viewed as a legitimate form of protest.
I also later learned that Columbia Charter, Division 12, Offenses against Public Orders states that a person commits the crime of peace disturbance if that person unreasonably and knowingly disturbs or alarms another person(s), which I believe happened at the meeting.
I sincerely hope that some action will be taken and a measure will be implemented so we can avoid repeating what has happened at the council meeting that night. I feel we desperately need that to restore our faith and trust in our decision-making process and in our city.
If we can’t respect the rights of others and the rules we set as a society, and thus can’t have trust in our decision-making process and in our city, we are at the risk of losing almost anything we hold dear.
I also want to take this opportunity to thank Columbia Public Schools for implementing a mask mandate. After spending the last year at home doing online school, my daughter is excited to go back to school. We, like many other parents, are so relieved to send our daughter back to school safely.
Yes, we need to put as much effort as possible into getting more people vaccinated. But unfortunately, we now know for sure that a certain percentage of people in our society might not get vaccinated, no matter what we do. And that’s why we need a citywide mask mandate: to protect us from those who choose not to get vaccinated and are also unwilling to wear a mask.
The rate of the delta variant’s spread is beyond alarming. Front-line doctors and health care workers in our city are pleading with us, and we as a community have an obligation to do all we can to keep each other safe. Maybe more financial resources for more positions at the Health Department are urgently needed so all efforts can be supported.
Considering the alternative, wearing a mask is a small price to pay.
Please make us proud to be living in Columbia again. We can continue to be a great city that’s not afraid to do the right thing.
Monica Lee is a Columbia resident.