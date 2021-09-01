The Columbia City Council has invited the public to provide suggestions as to how to invest approximately $25 million provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. A priority use of these funds stipulated by the Act is to “Aid the communities and populations hardest hit by the crisis, supporting an equitable recovery by addressing not only the immediate harms of the pandemic, but its exacerbation of longstanding public health, economic and educational disparities.”
One critical public health need is to address the impact of the warming climate upon the vulnerable members of our community. The convergence between climate and COVID-19 for public health is underscored by a recent commentary titled “The Climate Crisis and COVID-19, A Major Threat to the Pandemic Response” in the New England Journal of Medicine by Doctors Salas, Shultz and Solomon of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, who state: “The United States will increasingly face complex, challenging scenarios, given the confluence of our two most pressing global health threats — the rapid emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the insidiously evolving climate crisis. Both these crises disproportionately harm the health of vulnerable and economically disadvantaged people, including those affected by structural racism.”
Many of us see this as a predictable train wreck that can be mitigated with appropriate, early actions. On June 21, I was among the many packed in the City Council Chambers for the work session, at which a few community members were able to speak. In the three minutes allotted, I noted that students in an MU Honors College course supported investment of American Rescue Plan Act funds to address the impact of climate change upon those who are most vulnerable. I also cited evidence from the Iowa Climate Statement explaining how the increasing temperatures and humidity and diminished air quality we are experiencing — and will continue to experience — particularly impact the economically and socially disadvantaged.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) scientists indicate that heat is now the major weather-related killer, whose toll is greatest for the vulnerable members of our society. These scientists project that heat waves are increasing in frequency and length; and that in the projected future climate of 3 degrees warming at the end of this century, we may see five or more heat events each summer comparable to those that previously have been considered a once-in-a century event. Just this summer, the heat dome experienced over the Pacific Northwest and Midwest caused hundreds more deaths than normally recorded.
So what can/should we in Columbia do about this?
Science provides sound policy advice for how communities such as ours should respond. One of the recommended — and best/least costly — ways to reduce the frequency and severity of heat waves and stress experienced by people and animals is to plant trees.
Yes, while that sounds mundane, it is a proven, reliable means to help mitigate heat. Trees in streetscapes and parks reduce the temperature of urban heat islands by 10-15 degrees, saving lives through their shading and removal of pollutants, and reducing the carbon dioxide that is causing our climate to become warmer.
Mary Oliver captured this in her much-loved and often recited verse:
“When I am among the trees,
especially the willows and the honey locust,
equally the beech, the oaks and the pines,
they give off such hints of gladness.
I would almost say that they save me, and daily.”
(“When I am among the trees”, Mary Oliver)
Several years ago, Columbia developed an Urban Forest Master Plan with tree canopy data. Among its findings are several of significant importance for helping address public health impacts of our warming climate: Our city trees remove almost 925,000 pounds of pollutants from the air every year, contributing air quality improvements that exceed $1.2 million annually; Columbia’s street trees provide approximately $300,000 in recreation benefits annually; but this estimate does not take into account the benefits in public health, which are likely to be much more; approximately a third of the street trees in Columbia are only in fair or poor health; and the First Ward has significantly less tree coverage than is recommended by the EPA and other agencies for protection against future heat waves.
With the projected increases in temperatures and pollution, the health of our trees — just like humans — will be adversely impacted, so it is critically important to proactively mitigate this harm. At the very least, we should recognize this public health benefit by including significant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act starting this year and provide sufficient specifically designated funds from the city budget to ensure the adequacy and health of our urban street trees for the benefit of all members of our community.
William Folk is a professor of biochemistry and affiliate professor in public health at MU. He is a Columbia resident.