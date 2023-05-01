I think it's ridiculous that the city don't give homeless/unhoused people some place to camp out and that they have to try to find this on their own. I don't think there are "legal" places where people can camp out, and I think every place they find, someone will complain about it. Regarding city's spokesperson saying they can't "man" a dumpster, dumpsters don't have to be "manned." If there was a dumpster, or trash cans, put at this homeless camp area after the area was cleaned up, then maybe waste would be properly disposed of. You can tell if trash cans or a dumpster is being used after a clean up. A 10-minute inspection of the area once or twice a week would show this.
The unhoused living outside need housing and normalcy more than anything, even more than mental health care, and if they had normalcy and the ability to live inside and be clean, I believe they would act differently and be accepted by the community. Mental health "aid" does not take the place of shelter and the need for this.
Instead of putting more money into Room at the Inn, I think the city should find a place for the unhoused to go when Room at the Inn is closed — and provide trash cans and porta-potties for the homeless to use. I believe these people don't want to live outside but are doing so because they have no place to go.
There is not enough homeless shelters in Columbia. Salvation Army only takes about 20 women and maybe 20 or more men and they can stay for 90 days. At the Lois Bryant House, only one small bedroom with two beds is allocated for the homeless. They only take two homeless woman.
I'm not sure how many men St. Francis House takes, but I don't think it's remotely enough to meet the needs of all the unhoused in Columbia.
Room at the Inn is great but it's only open three or four months out of the year, and people need housing the rest of year but don't get it. A lot of the filth and craziness you see in the homeless I think would disappear if people got housed and could be clean every day and wear clean clothes every day and get food.
I believe homeless animals get taken care of better than homeless human beings and this shouldn't be.
I think the city should find places around town for the unhoused to camp out and put portable toilets and trash cans there for their use.
There's always trash around where there are people on foot. If there weren't trash cans downtown, that, too, would look awful I'm sure with trash probably everywhere.
I think the city should have people appointed to look at these issues and find solutions that help the homeless and not just evict the homeless from their campsite because someone complains. If trash cans were put out at this camping area a long time ago and portable toilets, perhaps no one would be complaining about it and the homeless could continue staying there.
I don't think the city should evict these people but should find a better solution to help them, such as cleaning the area up and then putting trash cans around or a dumpster and also putting portable toilets there for their use.
Jill Stevens is a Columbia resident.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.