I think it's ridiculous that the city don't give homeless/unhoused people some place to camp out and that they have to try to find this on their own. I don't think there are "legal" places where people can camp out, and I think every place they find, someone will complain about it. Regarding city's spokesperson saying they can't "man" a dumpster, dumpsters don't have to be "manned." If there was a dumpster, or trash cans, put at this homeless camp area after the area was cleaned up, then maybe waste would be properly disposed of. You can tell if trash cans or a dumpster is being used after a clean up. A 10-minute inspection of the area once or twice a week would show this.

The unhoused living outside need housing and normalcy more than anything, even more than mental health care, and if they had normalcy and the ability to live inside and be clean, I believe they would act differently and be accepted by the community. Mental health "aid" does not take the place of shelter and the need for this.

