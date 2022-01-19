I am a retiree who uses the ARC five days a week. Last week my car keys were stolen from my coat pocket in an unlocked locker, and then a woman went to my car and stole my purse in the car.
She then charged $400 at Walmart before I got out of the pool.
This woman has done this three times recently at the Activity and Recreation Center, stealing phones and car keys from coats. The Columbia Police Department was called each time but did not come until the third time.
We have photos of her entering the ARC and her name because she used a credit card to pay for entry. There are photos of her at Walmart using my debit card, and they have cameras and can retrieve her receipts.
This woman lives in Columbia and has not been arrested. I think my purse and her recent purchases would be in her home if CPD had gone immediately to her home.
The ARC did not notify users that this was happening because they have signs posted saying ‘lock your lockers’ and did not want to alarm users. In the past, thieves used bolt cutters to get into the locked lockers of two of my friends, and again we were not notified. I am on the ARC email list. Notification is easy.
With the police department understaffed, I’m asking CPD to please communicate and use us, the public, to help.
I heard from ARC personnel that smash-and-grab robberies are being done in local parking lots. I didn’t know this. Items are stolen routinely from the ARC. I didn’t know this. Our church has had two catalytic converters stolen from the church van but very few people know about these routine crimes.
A CPD officer said he spent 38 hours last week catching a person stealing packages from front porches. I didn’t know to watch my porch.
Knowledge is power. I believe the police and staff of the ARC can do a better job of communicating with the public and a better job of responding when crimes like the one I am a victim of happen.
This incident has cost me nearly $500 for new car keys, phone, rekeying my home, purse, drivers license, etc. But it is really costing all of us when thieves are ripping off our local stores. They have to raise prices to cover these losses.
Another cost is the feeling of safety in and positivity for our community. We all need to be aware and helpful in eliminating these thefts.
Marcia Walker is a Columbia retiree.