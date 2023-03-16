Editor's note: This letter was sent to Columbia City Council and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe on March 12 by members of Hold CoMo Accountable; Race Matters, Friends; and CoMo For Progress. 

It has become obvious to us that the city’s administrative apparatus has for some time been functioning without proper oversight or accountability, and this has wrought dire consequences in terms of community members’ lives and caused irreparable harm to the community’s trust in authentic engagement with our government. This is perhaps no better illustrated than by details that have come to light since one of our members, Anthony Willroth, informed you of details contained in Columbia Police Department bodycam footage related to the Jackson et. al. vs. Jones et. al. federal civil rights case. That case was recently dismissed after the Jackson family could not find new counsel following their attorney’s death.

