Editor's note: This letter was sent to Columbia City Council and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe on March 12 by members of Hold CoMo Accountable; Race Matters, Friends; and CoMo For Progress.
It has become obvious to us that the city’s administrative apparatus has for some time been functioning without proper oversight or accountability, and this has wrought dire consequences in terms of community members’ lives and caused irreparable harm to the community’s trust in authentic engagement with our government. This is perhaps no better illustrated than by details that have come to light since one of our members, Anthony Willroth, informed you of details contained in Columbia Police Department bodycam footage related to the Jackson et. al. vs. Jones et. al. federal civil rights case. That case was recently dismissed after the Jackson family could not find new counsel following their attorney’s death.
Since informing you of the existence of the lawsuit and the related bodycam footage during general public comments at the March 6 City Council meeting, we have learned that the council was never briefed on the lawsuit, let alone the details of the case against the city.
It cannot be overlooked that the city of Columbia was a defendant in this lawsuit that accused city employees of denying citizens of multiple constitutionally guaranteed rights. Without such information, it is unclear to us how the council and mayor can carry out their primary duties of overseeing the city manager and city counselor.
The city manager, according to Article II, Section 11 of the City Charter serves “at the pleasure of the council.” The mayor, too, has this power as described in Article II, Section 10 of the charter, which, describing the mayor, states, “The council member-at-large shall have the same right to vote as any other member of the council.” According to Article VII, Section 65 of the charter, “The city counselor shall be appointed by the city manager by and with the consent of the council, and may only be removed by the city manager with the advice and consent of the council.”
Multiple council members have expressed that they are unsure to what extent a council member is allowed to ask for such information from the city manager and city counselor. This is spelled out very clearly in Article II, Section 12 of the City Charter.
We understand why the charter's line, “The office of any council member violating the provisions of this section shall be forfeited,” would cause one to tread lightly, but it is our belief that the line “except for the purposes of inquiry” gives council members plenty of room to demand answers of the city manager about our police department.
Even if the council cannot instruct the city manager in the day-to-day operations of the police department or on hiring and firing of police department personnel, they certainly can and should demand to be informed about the department’s actions, especially when those actions lead to a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city. Article II, Section 12 of the City Charter as written leaves open to interpretation the definition of the term inquiry, but with the City of Columbia named as a defendant in a lawsuit, it would seem that even a legal inquiry could and should have been made while the case was being litigated.
As to City Counselor Nancy Thompon’s apparent duty to have informed you about such litigation, we believe that is covered in Article VII, Section 65 of the City Charter, which states: “The city counselor shall direct the management of all litigation in which the city is a party or is interested. The city counselor shall, in person, or by assistant counselors, represent the city in all legal matters and proceedings in which the city is a party or interested, advise the council or any committee or member thereof, and the city manager and heads of all departments, boards, commissions and offices concerning any legal questions affecting the city's interest.”
While one could interpret directing the management of all litigation in which the city is a party or is interested to give Thompson broad leeway to handle litigation against the city, it is our contention that when combined with Section VII, Section 68 of the City Charter that the council can and should take it to mean special or additional legal counsel can only be employed at the direction of the City Council. Either way, it is unclear to us how the city could be named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit represented by outside counsel without the City Council and mayor so much as knowing about its existence.
Furthermore, we would like to know when and how Mr. Seewood is planning to release the CPD reports related to the Quillan Jacobs shooting that he said at the conclusion of the March 6 meeting could be released. It has now been an entire work week and the public has heard nothing. This, too, is indicative of the city’s pattern and practice of inauthentic engagement.
We do not want City Manager De’Carlon Seewood to become a convenient scapegoat, and we are not asking for you to consider his removal. We are asking you to take steps to rectify the culture in our city government that is sorely lacking to hold our city administration accountable. It is our hope that with these new details having come to light, you will push for a full accounting of our city’s legal liabilities, among other things. Recently other community members have started pushing for a performance audit of the city manager. Hold CoMo Accountable, too, is officially asking that a performance audit of the city manager be carried out, followed by a performance review.
We are asking you to consider relieving City Counselor Nancy Thompson of her duties. It is clear to us that she is not the correct person for this position at this moment. Thompson's views, her behavior at council meetings and particularly her maneuvering around a federal civil rights lawsuit behind the council’s back is emblematic of the lack of transparency that has led us to this moment.
This letter was written by Anthony Willroth, Lead Organizer, Hold CoMO Accountable; Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, Member, Race Matters, Friends (RMF); and Rebecca Shaw, Organizer, CoMo for Progress.
