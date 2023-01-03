From all indications, it is evident that climate change is now a topical issue among populations and institutions, across the globe. The issue is discussed from different perspectives spanning from food security, extreme weather events, public health concerns, economic advantages and disadvantages, etc. It has also drawn concerns from governments across the globe, civil society organizations, private individuals and academia. While there is a global appreciation of the disruptive effect of extreme weather events, opinions remain divided on the driving force behind these phenomena. While climate change advocates consider the rapid occurrence of extreme weather events as a consequence of human contribution to greenhouse effect, climate change deniers argue against that position and claim that there is nothing unusual about the changing weather patterns.
I seek to draw attention to an important aspect concerning the impact of climate change — an issue seldom discussed in public discourse. That is, how extreme weather events could hurt public health systems. According to the CDC, the United States public health system encompasses all public, private and charitable entities that support the delivery of critical public health services within a particular location. This system represents a complex web of service providers at the federal, state and local levels who are tasked or benevolently contribute to delivering essential healthcare services when needed.
To ensure the smooth operations and effective discharge of its mandate, the CDC periodically embarks on capacity building to strengthen this system to make it more resilient to disaster. However, recent challenges with COVID-19 massively exposed the health system in a manner never experienced before. Researchers have ascribed several reasons to illuminate the issues surrounding the inability of the public health system to cope with the scourge of the pandemic. I will touch on a few of these reasons, particularly those that relate to the topic under consideration.
First, research has revealed that the health system was grappled with a huge communication challenge. A challenge that was manifested in two ways. First, between agencies (inter-agencies interaction), and second, a general misperception surrounding the severity of the virus as a result of multiple conflicting messaging emanating from official sources. This situation became amplified when the vaccine became available to the public. I contend that this issue is closely related to the current discussion on climate change. Climate change deniers (sometimes official sources) continue to muddy the narrative with unverified claims that go on to fuel public misperception and create a negative attitude toward any type of intervention.
Further, the issue of caseload vs. facilities available is a common theme among several studies. Countries such as Israel, which managed to bring the pandemic under control at the initial stages, were able to quickly expand their facilities to match the rising trend of daily infection. On the contrary, it has been noted that a country like India, which suffered huge casualties, had inadequate facilities or other resources to deal with the rising numbers. Here in the United States, we remember bodies were stacked in stationed ambulances for weeks as the Empire State struggled to bury its dead. In sum, COVID-19 overwhelmed our health system within the shortest possible time, and we struggled to respond appropriately.
Similarly, climate change-induced extreme weather events have the potential to occasion a situation where the public health system must respond to the needs of several people within the shortest possible time. Consider flooding as an example. The devastation of Hurricane Katrina exposed how extreme weather events could stretch public health systems to the limit within minutes. Add frequency to the equation and imagine the devastation a repeat of Katrina could bring to the health system. The point here is this: The potential for climate change to cause repeated extreme weather events such as flooding, heat wave, and drought could bring intense pressure on the health system. This could create a situation where the health system may not be able to bounce back or lose its resilience due to frequent demand within short intervals. Without sounding apocalyptic, the health system could be badly exposed and possibly crush if measures are not taken to reduce climate change-induced weather events.
Finally, empirical evidence suggests that the earth is changing. From the observations of increased air and sea temperatures, melting snow and ice, and average rising sea levels, a precursor to extreme weather events has been identified. It is time to take corrective steps to protect the public health system now.
Ernest A. Eshun is a Ph.D. student at MU whose research interest lies in disaster and health communication.
