From all indications, it is evident that climate change is now a topical issue among populations and institutions, across the globe. The issue is discussed from different perspectives spanning from food security, extreme weather events, public health concerns, economic advantages and disadvantages, etc. It has also drawn concerns from governments across the globe, civil society organizations, private individuals and academia. While there is a global appreciation of the disruptive effect of extreme weather events, opinions remain divided on the driving force behind these phenomena. While climate change advocates consider the rapid occurrence of extreme weather events as a consequence of human contribution to greenhouse effect, climate change deniers argue against that position and claim that there is nothing unusual about the changing weather patterns.

I seek to draw attention to an important aspect concerning the impact of climate change — an issue seldom discussed in public discourse. That is, how extreme weather events could hurt public health systems. According to the CDC, the United States public health system encompasses all public, private and charitable entities that support the delivery of critical public health services within a particular location. This system represents a complex web of service providers at the federal, state and local levels who are tasked or benevolently contribute to delivering essential healthcare services when needed.

