We all “understand” the severity of poverty, at least that’s what we all think. We post on Instagram about hungry children in Africa and preach “helping the homeless” on our iPhone 11 as we sip our $5 chai tea from Starbucks, all the while ignoring the poverty found in our community.
Our community is impacted by the ignorance and blindness of people in our community as we make up excuses as to why we can’t volunteer at the food bank and say “someone else will do it.” We, as a community, must take action and spread awareness on the severity of this issue.
The effects on our community as a whole are subtle but detrimental. Currently, 23% of Columbia’s population live in poverty. Since 1980, when just 13% of Columbia citizens lived in poverty, our poverty rate has progressively risen.
According to the American Community Survey 5-year estimates from the Census Bureau, 39% of Columbia people live in families with incomes of less than 200% of the federal poverty threshold. Then as COVID-19 hit, the poverty growth rate spiked. According to the World Bank, the pandemic drove between 88 million and 115 million people into poverty throughout the world. The poverty rate is predicted to climb between 143 million and 163 million within the next few years.
Poverty affects many different aspects of life. Many Columbia residents lack the financial means to use public transit and have limited access to healthful meals. Poverty is still on the rise and is affecting about a quarter of Columbia residents, with more to fall to the low economy.
As many know, children are our future; children are the legacy of our decisions and actions. Kids, however, are heavily impacted by poverty. In Columbia, 16% of children and 16% of families with children under 18 live in poverty.
Because children are still developing cognitively and psychosocially, stressors such as food instability, inadequate schooling, lack of appropriate child care, poor housing and bad childhood events have the greatest impact on them. A study titled The Impact of Poverty on Elementary Academic Achievement in One Rural Elementary School in Missouri said: “Students living in poverty are not achieving on a regular basis to a comparable academic level of those not living in poverty. Children living in poverty have a higher rate of absenteeism and a lower rate of academic achievement.”
Segregation also is a large cause and result of poverty. Poverty is a result of socioeconomic, demographic, political, environmental and structural elements in any region. The city’s poverty rate is 21.7% for whites and 34.2% for Blacks, including college students. When it comes to families, Blacks have a poverty rate of 28.9%, whereas white families have a poverty rate of only 7%. Sixteen percent of Columbia’s children under the age of 18 are poor, compared to 4.8% for white people 37.3% for Black people.
Poverty, unemployment, sickness, disease, and mortality continue to be disproportionately high among Black populations. In Columbia, for every dollar earned by white households, Black households receive only 64 cents. Overall the different effects of poverty on different races, religions and ethnicities highlight the segregation in Columbia.
Our community as a whole is woefully uninformed on the issues of poverty and homelessness. In late 2011, a community assessment survey for the Heart of Missouri United Way indicated that 40% of Boone County citizens had little or no awareness of individuals living in poverty.
Steve Hollis, the human services manager for the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said: “It’s so easy to live in Columbia and be unaware of poverty, inequity, and segregation, just acknowledging and talking about the issues is the first important step in addressing them.” As Hollis expresses the importance of awareness, he talks about how the first step, and possibly one of the most important, is to simply inform those in our community of the issue.
The more people who are aware of the situation, the more attention the issue receives from city officials. If the issue is seen as more pressing, it could receive more attention and funds to resolve the issue. According to the 2020 city of Columbia budget, the total city budget is $484,964,968 and out of that budget, only $893,556 goes to social service funding, which is 0.018% of the total budget. Overall, the first and most necessary step to make progress is to spread awareness and bring light to the situation.
People are not truly aware of the issue plaguing our community. We need to spread awareness and bring light to the situation, expressing the severity and pressuring the state to increase the social services funding.
We also must encourage more people to volunteer and help out the community. We can do this by encouraging schools to incorporate lessons on poverty and school trips to the food bank. Although the people of our community would be able to make a great change, we cannot guarantee that enough people will help. The best course of action is to take it up with city officials who have the power to control the city’s budget.
Madison Mozingo is a student at Rock Bridge High School. She wrote this as part of a social injustice project for the school.