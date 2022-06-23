I wish I had a seat at the table for when Mayor (Barbara) Buffaloe holds her work session with the usual actors to discuss the racial disparities found time and time again in traffic stops in Columbia. I
’m concerned that the plan for this work session is to talk about the report, ask for more data, talk about asking for data to talk about, look at each other and discuss what can be talked about in the future. You know, regarding data.
Then the council will come back and reveal to the community that it was heavily discussed and hope everyone forgets until next year.
If you read that and found it pessimistic, that’s because it is. It’s not to suggest that everyone involved is not well intentioned, but rather to suggest there’s no expectation on my part to believe there will be change.
For those who don’t know, Missouri’s Attorney General’s office recently released its 2021 Vehicle Stops Report. For context, these reports began in 2000 by statute due to “concerns raised by the citizens of Missouri and the Missouri legislature regarding allegations of bias in traffic enforcement.”
This year’s report shows now 21 years of consistent racial bias against the Black population. It confirms that what we knew in 2000 is what we have always known about the history of policing.
People disagree. We now live in the age of saying, “When you adjust for...” it isn’t that bad. When Police Chief Geoff Jones was asked at the Citizens Police Review Board meeting on June 8 about addressing the disparity found in the report, he denied the existence of any bias.
He made the argument that when you adjust the numbers, the bias isn’t that bad. He claimed there was no bias in policing and that the disparity found in the 2021 Vehicle Stops Report and the MU Traffic Stops Report were nothing short of a mystery.
You can view his recorded comments during the meeting at the city's website. How can we have an honest discussion about race and policing if we don’t acknowledge the problem?
If I had a seat at the table, I would advocate that we stop throwing money at the police and discuss solutions that will involve reform.
Yes, I said it. Hope and prayers will not resolve this. Talking about talking about it will not resolve this.
Rethinking policing will resolve this. If I had a seat at the table, I would present these proposals from other communities:
Berkeley, California
• Neighborhood buy-in on enforcement sites for automatic speed readers.
• Specialized Care Unit pilot program where clinicians and other people, rather than police, would respond to nonviolent calls involving mental illness and drug-related crises.
• Reducing the police budget to increase resources for mental health workers and other social services.
• Change the way dispatching happens so fewer calls are routed to police in the first place.
• Limit the type of “low-level” traffic stops Berkeley police are allowed to do, effectively banning minor traffic violation stops.
• Future planning for potential Civilian Traffic Enforcement program which would mean unarmed traffic stops.
Minneapolis
• Police give out free repair vouchers for things such as headlights and taillights/
• Funded by donations and adopted by over 100 agencies in the state; 50% of recipients are Black.
Virginia
• General Assembly voted in 2020 to end the practice of pretextual policing, or the practice of stopping someone for a minor traffic violation.
• Bans the police from searching based on the smell of marijuana.
Washington D.C.
• Commission proposes traffic enforcement be moved to Department of Transportation.
• Pretextual stops only with supervisory approval and to investigate violent crime.
• Prohibit traffic stops for operation infraction (ex. broken headlights) or violations that are not an immediate threat to public safety; instead they record your plate number and mail you the warning or ticket.
• Repeal or revise vague traffic and vehicle regulations that do not address public safety.
These conversations, these changes, didn’t just appear one day. No. It was a recognition of a broken system and a desire to act.
If I had a seat at the table I would say: George Floyd. Sandra Bland. Eric Garner. Philando Castille. Elijah McClain. Breonna Taylor.
December Harmon serves as a commissioner on the city's Citizens Police Review Board. She has lived in Columbia since 2007 and holds a bachelor's degree in political science.