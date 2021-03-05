I could end this piece with that headline alone, but that would certainly make for a lousy commentary. However, I know we all have a lot going on these days. You might be appreciative to read something simple and to the point. So, if you’re looking for a “TL;DR” kind of situation, go back and re-read the headline.
On Feb. 16, the Columbia Missourian published a guest commentary by the parent of a CPS student. That commentary was angry. I get it. There’s a lot of anger during a global pandemic— a time when our worlds have been rocked, and we can’t quite get back to normal. The fatigue is real. The emotions are real. The mental health concerns are real. The worry about academic success is real.
However, the realities of the pandemic aren’t stopping just because we want them to stop. I understand the place this parent is coming from. What is not real is Ms. Hagler’s repeated claim that CPS has failed its students.
In my six years teaching at the high school level, I have learned that my job entails not only teaching content but also life skills. In fact, all the standards I teach in my classes are skill-based. The skills are centered around reading, writing and critical thinking. These are transferable skills students have been practicing since the beginning of their educational careers. The difference is that these skills become just a bit more intricate each year. In this pandemic school year, I have witnessed first-hand my students practicing a variety of these transferable skills they have already been taught. Students are problem-solving, advocating for themselves and reaching out for help, all while still learning valuable material they will be able to take with them into the next school year and beyond.
I am tired of false claims being made about students not learning. When all is said and done, at the end of this school year, I will have seen growth in my students. I already have. If Ms. Hagler wants to talk about the difference between growth and achievement, I’d be happy to have that conversation.
In lieu of that conversation in this moment, I’ll say this: In my professional experience as a teacher, personal growth in applying content and skills is more valuable than achievement on a standardized test. This, unfortunately, is an idea many people today don’t understand because we have been conditioned to believe that grades and test scores define a person’s worth. I feel sad for any student who is defined by their grade instead of their learning and growth over time.
To say that CPS has failed its students means to say that teachers have failed their students, and I resent that statement. Children are not “put last” as Ms. Hagler claims; to the contrary, they are the focus of nearly every conversation we have in our various Professional Learning Communities across the district. I hope all families know how much the teachers in this district respect the kids they teach. Sure, it is a challenging profession and not every day is sunshine and rainbows. However, we care about creating a safe learning environment where all students can learn and grow as individuals. It’s because we care about the health and well-being of everyone in this community that many educators have fought to maintain that safe learning environment for all our students.
Am I here to say that students haven’t struggled this school year? Absolutely not. There are circumstances beyond the reach of a global pandemic not even a school system can solve on its own — systemic issues such as racism, poverty and mental health to name a few. I am saddened by any news that reveals a difficult situation for a family. This is not a time to point fingers and write angry letters in the paper. This is a time to build empathy and work together as a community with diverse ideas so that we can understand informed decisions that keep students and families safe while also promoting student growth over achievement.
Ben Niewoehner is an educator who loves this community and believes that despite these difficult times, we can still treat each another with decency and respect.