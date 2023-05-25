The mass shooting in a Nashville school in March brings to the forefront the topic of school shootings yet again.
School shootings are all too common in the United States, with 380 in the past 24 years. There were more shootings in 2022, with 46 total, than any other year.
With the ever-growing threat to our schools, it is vital that we understand what motivates a school shooter and develop ways to screen for red flags and offer better mental health services to teens.
An extensive report published by the U.S Secret Service in 2019 detailed the commonalities of school shooters. According to the report, shooters are typically Caucasian males in their late teens, and often students of the school they attack. They often experienced bullying or abuse in their past, have easy access to a weapon and live in a rural community.
They also tend to be withdrawn and easily influenced by peers. Most important, people close to the shooters are usually concerned about the shooter's behavior and/or mental health.
Understanding the characteristics of school shooters is critical in the effort to decrease the risk of violence in our schools. There are several mental health initiatives that Columbia Public Schools could implement to help prevent these events from happening, starting with educating teachers, students and parents about the warning signs of a child who might become violent.
According to Maureen Healy, author of "The Emotionally Healthy Child," warning signs include:
- No remorse
- Violent
- History of social, emotional and mental disturbances
- Obsession with weapons
- Lack of ethics
- No meaningful friends
- High family dysfunction
Columbia Public Schools should develop a detailed program to inform teachers, students, parents and the general public about these warning signs so that at-risk children can be identified and supported prior to any violent behavior.
In addition to education, Columbia Public Schools should implement mental health screening tools to identify at-risk children and teens. Some screening ideas that might be beneficial are the Olweus Bully/Victim Questionnaire (OBVQ) to help detect when a child is being bullied by their peers. Other useful screening tools are the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (CSSRS) and the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale. All of these screenings would be helpful at detecting possible at-risk teens and could help them get through their crisis and also save lives.
School shootings are an epidemic across the country. It's important on a local level we work to prevent these scenarios from happening by early detection of at risk children and teens.
Hannah McCullem is a freshman at Rock Bridge High School.
