Let’s talk about transit and how to get the basics right.
Since my foundational experience in Columbia is through finances and audits, a high-level look at our current transit system gives me pause.
As long as transit falls under Public Works, a service, and the airport falls under Economic Development, an investment, that tells us everything we need to know about how the city has prioritized transit. This change starts at the City Council level.
Also, this year we shifted leadership staff in transit, as the transit superintendent position was eliminated and replaced with two full-time employees in Public Works.
As mayor, I would:
First, challenge the council to determine exactly what the transit priorities should be, as a service or an investment in our city.
Second, while our city has never been able to partner with the educational institutions to provide a robust transit system that benefits residents, students and staff, this is attainable. I would champion another stab at this conversation.
In many college towns across the nation, these partnerships have worked quite successfully for all involved. Columbia is a quickly growing city, we need to keep up. We must treat transit as an investment, not a task.
Third, electric buses are hard to buy, expensive and challenge staff to do things differently. Recent council discussions on purchasing a replacement fleet were pebbled with the problems but not solutions. The council should be clear that it wants to hear both problems and solutions, and then provide staff with data-based and clear policies.
Fourth, as new and large employers happily settle in our town, a strong workforce is what we promise. Let us also make the ancillary promise of a reliable, citywide and robust transit system.
All these steps are within the council’s purview. Let’s do this.
Maria Oropallo is a candidate for mayor of Columbia.