Mr. Spellman’s glib commentary from March 18 about schools reopening demands an answer.
He belittles the work of the public servants whom we, as a community, elected to make the hard decisions about our schools. With feigned praise, he says that they probably care about kids “based on their own assumptions and priorities.” Thoughtless language like this does not help heal a community reeling from a year of COVID-19.
He implies that School Board members and our superintendent have been tone-deaf to a public that demands schools be opened, as if teachers had been sitting on their hands all this time instead of teaching. Those charged with the care and education of students are painfully aware of how difficult this has been for students and families.
A more enlightened person might recognize that other voices are being weighed against one’s own and that many factors go into these decisions.
Why have we found ourselves with such terrible choices? Some countries have managed to keep their schools open, but they accomplished this through decisive action and investment in testing and contact tracing along with mask mandates and other measures to limit the spread of the virus. In the absence of such guidance and support on a national level, states and communities have been left to manage on their own.
It is perhaps no accident that Missouri lags far behind most other states in getting vaccines to people because our state has also ranked dead last when it comes to investing in public health — 50th earlier this year, according to this newspaper.
Mr. Spellman lauds the leadership of schools in surrounding communities that have successfully opened for in-person instruction and suggests that the CPS School Board should seek their advice.
Let’s not forget that when our hospitals in Columbia were at or near capacity and deaths were mounting due to COVID-19, the majority of those patients came from those surrounding areas, where mask mandates were not in place and where politicians were making the decisions about public health.
I, for one, am grateful to our leaders for listening to the Health Department and to epidemiologists who understand the dangers of this invisible menace. I might be alive because of this.
I am aware that Mr. Spellman is not a fan of public schools and has in the past promoted the view that private schooling is a better option. It is this kind of insular, shortsighted thinking that threatens our society and our safety — both as individuals and as a community. More than ever, we need to invest in the public good locally and as world citizens. We can only keep schools — and our economy — open if we can control the virus at home and abroad.
So the next time you are tempted to engage in finger pointing, turn that finger around and get to work. Join the sub pool to help our schools staff classrooms when those unvaccinated teachers have to be in quarantine. Listen to those with a different perspective than your own. And support the idea of investing in public health and the public good in Missouri.
Allison Kaiser is a retired teacher and parent of CPS graduates.