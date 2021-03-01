I would like to respond to David Rosman's column published in print Feb. 11.
Mr. Rosman states he is an advocate of reasonable gun laws "that will keep firearms out of the hands of felons, abusers, underage individuals, straw buyers and terrorists — foreign and domestic."
Reasonable citizens would most likely wish to have reasonable gun laws that would accomplish this.
When we practice reasoning, we gather facts and use them to come to a conclusion. The failures I observe among those who are in favor of stricter gun control laws are a lack of factual information or an excessive use of anecdotal information.
I remember recently watching a video of the mayor of Chicago in an interview with a reporter. The mayor's answer to the city's crime problem was the removal of AR-15 guns because they were designed for military use and they "look scary." According to the FBI, less than 2% of Chicago's shooting deaths are from AR-15s. The largest percent of shootings are from pistols and, since it is almost impossible to get a permit in Chicago to purchase a pistol, how did all those people get those guns?
People are buying guns outside of Chicago and selling them to people in Chicago. When the authorities trace the guns, they are finding the guns are not in the hands of the original owners. This is a "straw purchase" where someone buys a gun for someone else. There is not a background check on the end user. This is illegal.
Will it stop? No. The people who are doing this are breaking the law and they are criminals. They have guns, pistols mostly, and they have no concern about using them. The other source of guns is the purchase of stolen guns. This is also illegal.
When Mr. Rosman asks why anyone would oppose such laws, the answer is fear.
People are afraid to not be able to protect themselves and their family from a criminal element who has a gun and no concern about using it. People are also afraid of their own government. People are fearful that if the current lawmakers can remove all weapons from the population, they will have unreasonable control over the people.
The framers of our Constitution tried to prevent government from ever having that much power.
In answer to Mr. Rosman's question regarding whether there is a "logical reason" to own a semi-automatic weapon: I have been an outdoors sportsman for my entire life, and hunting, shooting and fishing sports are a part of that. Many years ago, I experienced detached retinas and had to have surgery to repair my sight. The surgeon strongly urged me to not shoot my single action rifle because of the recoil and danger to my sight. I now have a semi-automatic rifle that is heavier and gas reloading to greatly reduce the recoil. I find that protecting my sight is a very logical reason to have a semi-automatic.
So what is the problem? Whether I use my bolt action or my semi-automatic, to fire the weapon requires me to pull the trigger and either rifle fires once. Many assume that any weapon that has the word "automatic" must be a constant firing weapon. Not true.
Charles Black is a Columbia resident.