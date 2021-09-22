Editor’s note: This was written in response to Steve Spellman’s Sept. 15 column about vaccine mandates.
We need to hear contrasting views, but Mr. Spellman’s inflammatory and coded language only reinforces ignorance and deepens the divide. His arguments are specious, unsupported by facts or by any intent to deepen our understanding or the discussion.
To the charge that mandating vaccination is unconstitutional, I say do your homework. The Supreme Court upheld Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1902, when smallpox was running rampant in that state, establishing by law that individual liberty is not absolute and is subject to the power of the state when necessary.
And since it is the responsibility of the president of the United States to protect the American people, and the unvaccinated represent a mortal danger to others and to themselves, it is understandable that he should take steps to require vaccination of federal workers and others who have frequent contact with the public.
The carrot hasn’t worked, so someone has to step forward with the stick on behalf of those who can’t be vaccinated, the immunocompromised, all manner of front-line workers and our exhausted medical professionals who struggle to deal with the deluge of COVID-19 cases overwhelming our hospitals.
Resisting the mandate to be vaccinated is not an assertion of local control but an insistence that the tyranny of the unvaccinated should overrule those who seek the common good.
And how ironic that Mr. Spellman should reference the Progressive Era, which he apparently does not know was a period from the 1890s until the 1920s when ordinary people sought to promote social welfare and public safety in opposition to the political machines of the day. He warns that the mandate is likely to cause more people to quit their jobs, exacerbating the shortage of workers, but the opposite can also be claimed; surveys indicate that many are holding out until the workplace is safe before rejoining the workforce. It is the unchecked proliferation of COVID-19 and the danger of new variants the vaccines won’t touch that is hampering our recovery and the return to normal we all wish for.
Please, Missouri, don’t listen to fools. Talk to medical professionals about the vaccine, which has been deemed effective and safe. Think of the nurses, who may or may not be there for you because of what we have needlessly put them through. And ask your student if they want to make Zoom school the default way of learning.
Alison Kaiser is a retired teacher in the Columbia Public Schools.