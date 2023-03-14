This is a campaign letter urging all voters NOT to vote for Chuck Basye in his last-minute attempt to run for the Columbia School Board.
He didn’t decide to run until a week prior to the filing deadline — according to his lawsuit, so is he really interested in the position? Active teachers, retired teachers, educators, parents and everyone else who supports Columbia Schools can unite now to defeat him. Name recognition is important in an election. In this case, just remember that you should recognize the name Basye as someone who does not value the quality of education provided by Columbia Public Schools and tell Chuck Basye “No.”
As an active teacher and now as a retired teacher, I have been involved in the legislative process. He continues to make no effort to conceal his extreme dislike for Columbia Public Schools. Let’s look at his record.
As a state legislator, Mr. Basye made numerous unfounded claims to have “evidence” that CPS teaches critical race theory, yet on every occasion when challenged to reveal that evidence, he finds an excuse not to do it. He’s often claimed his obligation to the anonymity of the source, but if it’s curriculum materials he has, making the curriculum public would not reveal who gave it to him. It could have come from any student in any class, or any parent or any teacher. Show us, Chuck.
On Nov. 9, 2021, I received an email from Mr. Basye in his official capacity as state representative in response to challenges I made for him to be transparent. The comments below in bold are quotes from that email. The news editor of the Missourian has a copy of that email. Notable statements include:
• “[Chief Communications Officer Michelle] Baumstark is a liar and an overpaid hack.” If elected to the Board of Education, from whom does he think he will be receiving a lot of information and responses to his questions? Can he work with school district staff?
• “I have the documents and proof that CPS officials are proficient liars.” Those are strong words and accusations to make against school district leaders. Mr. Basye should abide by the state nickname —”Show Me” those documents and proof, or quit talking about it.
• “The board of education is nothing but cowards that do what Baumstark and Yearwood tell them to do.” Does he understand that the duty of the school board is to set policy and hire professionals to implement the policy, not to get involved in the day-to-day operation of the district? We don’t need his meddling. Let the school employees do their jobs.
• “[Columbia Superintendent] Dr. Yearwood is clueless as to what is taking place in CPS school buildings.” Why does Mr. Basye believe that he knows more than the superintendent? I believe this is more of his empty rhetoric. Let’s see the proof.
• “There isn’t much difference between (sic) MRTA, MSTA, MASA, MSBA, and NEA.” This clearly communicates that he can’t work collegially with any education organization or teachers’ group. He hates them all.
• “The NEA leadership is dishonest and devious.” Does he know that over 50% of the district governmental funds is in the teachers fund? Will he be able to work amicably with teachers who represent the vast majority of the district’s employees?
The email I received is proof that Chuck Basye is not going to be a positive voice for Columbia Public Schools. We deserve better representation.
Dr. Moyes is a retired CPS teacher who actively follows legislation as a member of both the Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA) and the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and School Personnel (MRTA).
