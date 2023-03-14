This is a campaign letter urging all voters NOT to vote for Chuck Basye in his last-minute attempt to run for the Columbia School Board.

He didn’t decide to run until a week prior to the filing deadline — according to his lawsuit, so is he really interested in the position? Active teachers, retired teachers, educators, parents and everyone else who supports Columbia Schools can unite now to defeat him. Name recognition is important in an election. In this case, just remember that you should recognize the name Basye as someone who does not value the quality of education provided by Columbia Public Schools and tell Chuck Basye “No.”

