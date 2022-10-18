In the October edition of Inside Columbia magazine, publisher Fred Parry wrote an editorial titled "Good Intentions, Poor Planning," in which he presents misleading information about the Opportunity Campus designed to address the needs of unsheltered people. Although this was an editorial, he still has a responsibility to check his facts. Moreover, any article that includes the phrase “I’m a Christian…however…” may benefit from additional thought.

As a former Boone County Commissioner, Parry  had access to years of meetings of the Boone County Commission to End Homelessness, formerly, the Functional Zero Taskforce. If he had been concerned with our unhoused population then, he would know that the statement, “almost 100% of Columbia’s housing-challenged individuals have some sort of substance abuse issue,” is patently false.

