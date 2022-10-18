In the October edition of Inside Columbia magazine, publisher Fred Parry wrote an editorial titled "Good Intentions, Poor Planning," in which he presents misleading information about the Opportunity Campus designed to address the needs of unsheltered people. Although this was an editorial, he still has a responsibility to check his facts. Moreover, any article that includes the phrase “I’m a Christian…however…” may benefit from additional thought.
As a former Boone County Commissioner, Parry had access to years of meetings of the Boone County Commission to End Homelessness, formerly, the Functional Zero Taskforce. If he had been concerned with our unhoused population then, he would know that the statement, “almost 100% of Columbia’s housing-challenged individuals have some sort of substance abuse issue,” is patently false.
Those involved currently with our unhoused population will tell you that we are seeing an increase in the number of whole families and individuals who find themselves unhoused due to the steep and rising gap between income and rental/ownership costs. The cost of renting in Columbia rose 10% since February 2021, according to Randy Cole, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority. The average cost of a single family home rose 22% in that same general time period, according to data from the Realtors.com. Studies indicate that about half of unhoused people are employed, which counters the article’s stereotypes.
Substance abuse is a reality for some of the unhoused population — and this will always be true. However, the most recently reported Mental/Substance Use Hospitalizations in Boone County and Columbia are actually lower than the state average. The people and organizations at the heart of planning the Opportunity Campus are aware of the challenges of those facing addiction They have taken great pains to plan for a transitional housing campus that includes services to address addiction, as well as mental health, trauma and the myriad factors that affect people who find themselves in the desperate situation of being without a place to call home. Moreover, the National Alliance to End Homelessness recommends a “housing first” approach, in which people’s need for stable shelter is addressed before other difficulties they may have.
Even though Parry would like to wield his hammer and call everything a nail, there are many, varied reasons that children, teenagers and adults find themselves without a bed to sleep in at night. The root causes of poverty were identified by the Upward Mobility Plan for Boone County; yet he chose to list none of them in the explanation of homelessness. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 50% of renters in Boone County are considered cost burdened. Our county also holds a child poverty rate slightly lower than the U.S. average, but Columbia's rate is higher than the county's. This is partially the result of repeated underfunding of public health and social services in our city and county.
The article seems to suggest that if we ignore our unhoused population, these people will disappear. This tactic seems to have been tried already by our city and county, asking that churches and nonprofits take on the task of supporting those in need since Turning Point was opened in 2013, and broadly ignoring the pleas for more assistance. No human is disposable. We don’t want them to disappear, we want them to have a better chance of living more fulfilling, healthy and productive lives where they can be contributing members of our community.
Those agencies working on this project have been in the planning/discussion phase for years, taking community input and working to find a solution to the need in our city. Instead of instilling fear that those in need of services might come to Columbia, be proud that our town might earn a reputation for helping those less fortunate.
This commentary was submitted by the following organizations/individuals: Rebecca Shaw, CoMo for Progress; Catherine Armbrust, CoMo Mobile Aid Collective; Jeff Stack, Mid-MO Fellowship of Reconciliation (FOR); Mark Haim, Director Mid-Missouri Peaceworks; Renee Maxwell, Operation Safe Winter-Columbia; Susan Maze, Race Matters, Friends; the Rev. Sarah Klaassen, Rock Bridge Christian Church Social Justice & Hospitality Team; Fred Young, Unitarian Universalist Church Social Action Team, Erika Buford, Powerhouse Ministries and Jo Denzin, Columbia Friends Meeting (Quakers).
