After negotiating a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid a catastrophic default on America’s debt, President Biden observed: “Now, this agreement represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want. That’s the responsibility of governing.”

His statement contains two critical words, and the first is “compromise.” Too often, that term has been used as a criticism, even a curse word, the equivalent of betrayal. But actually, it is one of the most noble words in our political language. A decent respect for one’s rivals is the essential lubricant that makes the machinery of governing operate.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.