Editor’s note: This essay is a recollection from the Rev. Mel West of Columbia.
In July 1996, a Volunteers in Mission team from the Upper Sand Mountain Parish in Alabama asked me to lead a work team to Russia. This parish of 12 churches had a desire to build bridges with rural people in another country. I was a rural chaplain, had been to Russia once and was an old hand at working with work teams.
The work project was in the rural village of Kromy, south of Moscow. All day long for six days our group worked hard, together with an equal number of Russian women and men.
We poured concrete for sidewalks, painted, did plumbing and repaired fences around a building being prepared to serve as an orphanage and health center for 150 children.
During our stay in Kromy, we lived in the orphanage we were rebuilding.
At the end of each day’s work, hot, dirty and tired to the bone, we all loaded into a van and headed for the small lake that was the community swimming pool. There we swam and refreshed ourselves before going back for a night’s sleep.
On the last day there, while most of us swam, some of the Russian women took the van into the nearby Black Forest and set up a grill to cook pork shish kebabs.
When the signal was given, we all gathered around a table of blankets laden with pork, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, bread, potatoes and fruit.
It was a most intimate of times, as we had worked, played, eaten and prayed together for the six days before. The Russians started a little singing game.
They would sing a song and we were to immediately follow up with one of our own. The discussion took a more serious turn with each person sharing about themselves, their dreams and their families. Our able interpreter kept the conversation flowing.
Then Victor, who was the husband of a staff member from the orphanage and a veterinarian himself, spoke. He had joined us for the evening, for the swim and was slowly becoming comfortable with us. He asked: “Why did you all come to Russia?”
As the leader of the group, I responded.
“For nearly a half-century both of our countries, the USA and Russia, have spent many resources building nuclear missiles aimed at each other. We hid them in the ground and played games with each other as to where they were and how many we had.
“Our government told us that you Russians were the enemy. Your government told you that we were the enemy.
“We are here to bring you the news that the God whom we both worship tells us that we are not enemies. ... We are called to work together to build a new Russia and a new America. That is why we came.
“The work we do is of love, and to help us get to know one another. Your children are our children, and we will leave a part of ourselves in that building we helped you prepare for them. We pray that we will never again call each other enemies.”
Victor and others listened intently and nodded as the interpreter shared my message. Then Victor spoke for the group: “But we were never your enemies. Our government was, but we were not.”
None in that circle around the blankets that evening will ever forget those moments, and only as such moments are repeated over and over again can real shalom come to us.
Mel West is a former United Methodist minister and director emeritus of Mobility Worldwide (PET).