Imagine you’re getting crucial information about your child’s education in a language you don’t understand. There’s an interpreter, but the details are overwhelming. When the time comes for questions, you’re not sure where to start. You leave the meeting uncertain about how to support your child.
In 10 years working as a Burmese-language interpreter for Columbia Public Schools, I’ve witnessed this situation often. I’ve interpreted for over 100 parent-teacher conferences and a dozen Individualized Education Plan (IEP) meetings. Despite everyone’s good intentions, miscommunications do occur, and they might be mitigated by allowing parents to record school meetings, as both Columbia Public Schools and the Missouri legislature have recently considered.
CPS currently allows disabled parents to record school meetings. Having limited English proficiency isn’t a disability, but these parents also deserve consideration. Meanwhile, HB 1540 would allow all families to record IEP meetings. I support this bill, but regardless of its passage, I urge CPS to allow parents/guardians with limited English proficiency (LEP) to record school meetings.
The U.S. Department of Education requires school districts to inform LEP parents and guardians about their children’s education in a language they can understand (I don’t love the term LEP, as it focuses on families’ limitations rather than their strengths, which often include being multilingual; I use it here as it’s recognized by the department of education). The school district does its best to abide by this guidance, but it’s difficult to bridge linguistic and cultural barriers. From what I observe, misunderstandings are not due to a lack of competence or compassion by school personnel, nor lack of concern or effort on part of families. Instead, they arise due to a variety of difficult circumstances.
First, the information conveyed in school meetings, especially IEP meetings, can be complex. I have a doctorate in education, I’ve worked as a K-12 teacher certified in special education and I’ve attended many such meetings, but it’s still hard for me to understand what some documents mean. One sentence in a sample IEP reads: “Given phonological awareness instruction, Karen will read unfamiliar 2- and 3-syllable words with at least 85% accuracy over two consecutive trials as measured on reading post-tests administered by the special education resource teacher.” Explaining “phonological awareness instruction” in 30 seconds is challenging, and I’m only four words into the sentence. Now imagine sentences like that repeated over pages and pages.
This would be hard enough in English, but it’s even tougher in Burmese due to cultural differences. Myanmar does not have a special education system; there, children with disabilities are often unwelcome in schools. The idea of providing accommodations is unfamiliar. Most parents I’ve worked with are refugees, and some have never attended school and are not literate in any language. Even those with advanced degrees are likely new to U.S. educational culture.
Moreover, Burmese is a second language both for me and most parents I serve, whose first languages are rarer ethnic minority languages for which interpreters are scarce. We all try our best, but it’s not ideal. Families from other countries represented in the school district — such as Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Iraq — may be in similar situations.
For all of these reasons, having a recording to listen to while reviewing IEPs or other information could help LEP parents’ comprehension. I’ve never seen an IEP translated into Burmese — in which parents may not be literate anyway. Thus parents’ only reference after a meeting is likely an IEP in English. A recording of the interpreted meeting would enable them to return to points that confused them and ask follow-up questions.
Teachers in CPS have a range of views on whether such recordings should be allowed. As a former K-12 educator, I can understand both perspectives. But I think the positives of empowering families outweigh the negatives of discomforting teachers. CPS should address teachers’ concerns and provide professional development on this issue, but it would be a shame to restrict parents’ access to a valuable tool for being involved in their children’s education.
I’ve never spoken to the families I’ve interpreted for about recording meetings. Until the issue was raised by other parents, I hadn’t realized how valuable it might be. I’m not sure how many LEP families would take advantage of this possibility, but I think the option should be available and publicized.
I can also attest that in my years as an interpreter, I’ve never come across a parent who I think would use a recording in a malicious way. Most are extremely grateful to the district's teachers who are helping their children succeed. They just want to better understand their role in that process.
Rosalie Metro is an assistant teaching professor in the College of Education at MU, and she also serves as a Burmese language interpreter in Columbia Public Schools on an as-needed basis.