The narrative around critical race theory continues to be misguided, misinformed and purposefully misused to animate a political base to distract from issues of pandemic mismanagement, income inequality, the climate, the undermining of democracy, etc.
I am a law professor, and I use critical race theory in my courses and in my scholarship to examine and investigate the law, and the structures and systems that support. And yet, it is not the only theoretical framework that I use.
I have used critical legal studies, which acknowledge that the law is intertwined with social issues and that the law has inherent social biases. I use feminist jurisprudence, which is a philosophy of law that is based on the political, economic and social equality of sexes. Under this approach, gendered components and gendered implications of seemingly neutral laws and practices are investigated. Each framework or approach provides an opportunity to interrogate the systems, institutions and documents that have shaped our nation. These frameworks provide the tools to explore marginalization, alienation and differences in power that have been embedded from the beginning of the establishment of the United States and its development over time. Critical race theory does that except its focus is race.
The critics of critical race theory claim that it is divisive and that it teaches white children to self-hate or hate the nation. When studying white ethnics, the narrative of division and self-hate is not raised, even though one learns that not all white ethnics were welcomed with open arms or treated equally. In fact, most were maligned and treated as outcasts and of lower stock. Many white ethnics were employed in menial jobs or unskilled labor. They were often subject to ethnic discrimination, xenophobia and stereotyped. In response, they created ethnic enclaves and formed ethnic organizations to combat the negative narratives. In the end, their whiteness allowed them to assimilate and disappear into an America that privileged whiteness providing them with an escape hatch from discrimination, unlike those of African descent. The study of the process has occurred without criticism or critique from the majority. No one questions the critical examination of that process. In fact, without engaging in the critical analysis of the immigrant experience, the quota systems that limited entry, the forced name changes, the concentration in urban slums, the immigrant story would be eclipsed by the myth that all Americans have always been equal. Without that inquiry, the systemic marginalization of white ethnic immigrants would be consigned to a footnote of history. And yet, when the glorification of the white ethnic story is told and centers that true experience, no one bats an eye.
Critical race theory simply highlights the differential treatment that race has had in America. Critical race theory illuminates a historical past that has often sought to obscure or downplay the hypocrisy of the nation’s founding. The Founding Fathers (e.g., a gendered term) expressed principles of freedom and liberty while they owned other human beings, primarily Black human beings. This hypocrisy is embedded in the founding documents for while all men (gendered) were proclaimed to be created equal, they were clearly not treated as equals (race and class). This hypocrisy was ensconced in the institutions and decisions to maintain this oppression, such as the Supreme Court and its Dred Scott and Plessy decisions. Critical race theory provides a framework for understanding how a nation that was founded purportedly to escape religious intolerance and to promote equality could deny personhood to the Black population. It explores how the 13th Amendment could simultaneously free an entire race while still sanctioning involuntary servitude. It investigates the negation of full citizenship through Jim Crow laws and other means. Moreover, it demonstrates the inherent inconsistency of freeing black women while relegating them to second-class citizenship with all other women until the passage of the 19th Amendment.
Critical race theory shows that race has and continues to play a central role in the founding and continued existence of the United States. The current crisis around critical race theory is manufactured, for the theory neither fosters self-hate nor foments division. It provides a vehicle by which all Americans can faithfully examine the genesis of our nation, the consequences of our historical actions and how to do better as a nation.
S. David Mitchell is a professor of law and co-director of the Middleton Center for Race, Citizenship & Justice at MU.