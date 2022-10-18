Immigration is an issue fraught with multiple points of disagreement and one point where lawmakers on both sides of the aisle tend to agree: Unauthorized immigrants brought here as children, who have essentially grown up as Americans, shouldn’t have to live under constant risk of deportation to countries they may not even remember. Yet despite that agreement across the political spectrum, Congress has continually failed to address the situation.

The result is that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a temporary solution created by executive order a decade ago, is facing possible elimination in the courts. Congress must avert that potential humanitarian crisis by coming together on the one immigration issue on which it should be politically possible and stamping DACA’s provisions into federal law.

