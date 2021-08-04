I think it is safe to say every one of us has experienced significant loss in 2020 and 2021. Many people have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic, while others have lost out on what should have been meaningful experiences, like college graduations.
I can say this has been a huge period of loss for me as well.
I knew 2020 was going to be a poor year. Most people were ringing in the New Year with joy and happiness … I was miserable at home, saddened from the sudden passing of a neighbor, Jewell, who was like a grandmother to me.
I am confident to say that grief was an alien emotion to me for the most part — until 2020. I have dealt with loss before and loved ones dying, but I always thought after two days of being sad or after a funeral it is time to get on with your life. When Jewell’s funeral was over, I recognized my intense sorrow did not leave. It was this swinging pendulum of intense sadness to being numb to the world. I was so confused about why. After talking with my college chaplain, I realized this emotion was grief. It is one of the most unpleasant emotions I have ever experienced in my life.
Most of the time grief is said to be only about death. However, grief really can be about the loss of anything that truly meant something to you — even the loss of a life you pictured or planned for but did not yet have. Trust me, I have been grieving about far more than a loved one.
When the pandemic closures made their way to Missouri in March, I was taken away from college and had to go back home. At first, I was excited and thought it would only be a two-week spring break. Like many, I had thought we would immediately flatten the curve.
I missed out on a semester with my senior friends who I adored. I missed out on my last times with them as carefree college students. I was kept from seeing my grandmother in her assisted living home until 2021. I had received a scholarship to study in Berlin, which was canceled due to the pandemic. My meditation center was closed indefinitely, and I was kept from my spiritual community.
I lost so much faith in my country due to the lack of integrity of our politicians and political system from left, right and center. I fell in love with someone for the first time in years, but we both agreed it just was not meant to be. I had a prized D.C. internship redacted due to pandemic regulations.
The list goes on — and my story is not unique. Millions of other people went through exactly what I have this past year and a half. Although not all of my recent losses have been a direct result from the pandemic, I truly believe this time has led me to come face to face with “loss.”
So, I know many of us are grieving right now, but why are we not dealing with our loss in terms of grieving? Honestly, I think it is just not easy for our society. We love a linear emotion system. You get angry, calm down and then are not angry anymore. Grief is more like one of those jumbled up mazes from a children’s activity book. It is not easy to navigate, and even if you find peace with the loss, you may still have days where it hurts.
So, how did this past year and a half teach me to grieve? Really all you can do is just sit down with grief. I had to accept that I am experiencing loss and did not chide myself for going through grief. I witnessed what I was feeling and why, but I stopped trying to “fix” it.
What was there to fix? I cannot bring someone back from the dead or go back in time to stop a pandemic. Instead, I knew the only way to improve was to let grief heal, like a deep wound. Yes, my wounds from loss still hurt occasionally, but not as much and not for as long. I can manage that.
I still find grief unpleasant, but I see beauty in it as well. It reminds me of the fragility of life and what we hold dear — it’s part of the human experience, and we can grow from it.
Cameron Gehlert, of Linn, is a senior at Westminster College in Fulton, majoring in environmental studies, political science and transnational and global studies.