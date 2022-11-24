The midterm election was certainly a disappointment for the GOP, and numerous conservative figures have started their long-anticipated turn on Trump. Those on both the left and right enjoy mythologizing Trump as either a devil or savior, but he’s neither. He is a man who is a politician.
He does not have the power to make or break an entire election, contrary to what some politicians claim. GOP, get on over yourself and accept responsibility for your failures; you cannot use Trump to be your scapegoat forever. The Republican Party has long been inching toward Christian nationalism and making its hill to die on a platform of anti-vaccine, pro-life policies, climate change denial, anti-LGBT rhetoric and a whole slew of Bible Belt pandering.
What was different with this midterm election? Gen Z and how this voter group was discounted by the GOP.
Gen Z is not attracted to these policies or rhetoric and responded by voting majority Democratic. An age-old cry from political pundits has been that “young people don’t turn out.” This has historically been true, but no longer — Gen Z is the most politically-minded young generation in decades. Young adults are voting in droves, and they are passionate and mad. Not only are they voting religiously, but they are campaigning more than ever for candidates, which are even mobilizing non-young voters.
Look on TikTok or Instagram and there are tons of influencers riling up young people to vote, and to vote Democratic at that. Biden brought in TikTok stars to the White House to encourage vaccination and show the “competency” of the Biden Administration. Republicans smirked at how juvenile it appeared and called it a waste of time. It was genius. I’m sure President Biden could care less about their TikTok fame, but the chance to use it to spread his agenda was a perfect opportunity. I have not seen this tactic at all, or at least on a comparable scale, with Republicans.
There are some young conservative influencers, like Will Witt, but even they are now slipping into the boring Bible-thumping camp. This isn’t appealing to Gen Z' first-time voters; it only appeals to those who would vote Republican in the first place. Even more critically, these influencers are not getting time with elected officials or leaders in the GOP. They just aren’t making the same kind of splash that the left is, and surprise — no waves either. The way TV is the best way to reach old people for campaigns, TikTok and Instagram are the best method for reaching Gen Z.
I am confident there are those reading this right now and smirking that there shouldn’t be so much change just to reach one type of voter base, but isn’t that what the parties have done for years — targeting the 50 and up crowd? The rationale was that young people do not vote, but as mentioned before that is not the case. The older generations, like the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers, are dying off, which is just a fact of life. They are an unreliable base for visualizing strategy for the next 20 years. This doesn’t mean to ignore them or think old people shouldn’t be heard — certainly not. What this means is that younger people need to be afforded a place at the table and included in the conversation of GOP strategy. Democrats are kowtowing to this fact, but Republicans are not.
The GOP doesn’t need to stop being conservative, it just needs to get with the program and free itself from this 1950s suburban America nostalgia gripping the party. By and large, it does not appeal to my generation, and we feel unheard on issues that we are passionate about, such as climate activism and LGBTQ rights. Republicans need to both reign in their ideology to return to common sense conservative ideals and make them appealing to young people. Get good TikTok stars and make the GOP flashy and sexy and embrace the new Gen Z breed of conservatism — trust me it will give a positive return.
Cameron Gehlert identifies as a Gen Z conservative.
