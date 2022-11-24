The midterm election was certainly a disappointment for the GOP, and numerous conservative figures have started their long-anticipated turn on Trump. Those on both the left and right enjoy mythologizing Trump as either a devil or savior, but he’s neither. He is a man who is a politician.

He does not have the power to make or break an entire election, contrary to what some politicians claim. GOP, get on over yourself and accept responsibility for your failures; you cannot use Trump to be your scapegoat forever. The Republican Party has long been inching toward Christian nationalism and making its hill to die on a platform of anti-vaccine, pro-life policies, climate change denial, anti-LGBT rhetoric and a whole slew of Bible Belt pandering.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you