Editor’s note: In honor of Memorial Day and the many people who fought for the United States, the Missourian is republishing this column by Ernie Pyle. He accompanied World War II Allied forces in the invasions of North Africa, Italy and Normandy, and reported from the front lines with stories of soldiers and their lives. He was killed by Japanese gunfire on Ieshima in 1945.

AT THE FRONT LINES IN ITALY, Jan. 10, 1944 — In this war I have known a lot of officers who were loved and respected by the soldiers under them. But never have I crossed the trail of any man as beloved as Capt. Henry T. Waskow of Belton, Texas.

