The National Assessment of Educational Progress civics test scores for eighth graders for the first time have registered a decline while history scores continued their steep decline. The results for the nation’s report card are abysmal and present a major warning sign for the future regarding the ability of young people to grasp the events that shaped America and how the nation’s democratic institutions function. The lower that understanding, the higher the chances of young people being manipulated by social media and falling victim to political liars and scammers.

Girls performed worse than boys. Whites had steeper declines than Blacks and Hispanics. Charter school students performed far worse than students in traditional public schools, while Catholic school students’ performance was flat. Parental education levels appeared to influence their children’s performance. The steepest regional decline for civics was here in the Midwest.

