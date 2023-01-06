Exactly two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the aftershocks of that seismic day still vibrate through America. An ex-president faces potential criminal prosecution for fomenting a violent attempt to overturn an election. The House is in turmoil as Republican enablers of that insurrection hobble a party leader who foolishly tried to co-opt their extremism. In statehouses, too many legislators view the democracy-shaking events of that day not as a cautionary tale but as a blueprint.
Jan. 6 was a wake-up call. Before that afternoon, most Americans assumed their constitutional democracy was immune to attacks from within — that the betrayal of leadership that had toppled democracies from the ancient Roman Republic to 1930s Germany to modern-day Russia couldn’t happen here. But someone forgot to tell that to the sitting president. Whatever legal judgments Donald Trump may or may not yet face, the judgment of history is already clear, spelled out in harrowing detail by the House select committee that investigated the insurrection.
When Trump took to the rally stage on Jan. 6 near the Capitol, Congress was gathered for what would normally have been the rubber-stamping of the election results. But thanks to interference run by Trump’s congressional enablers — with Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley playing a shamefully prominent role — they had to go through the motions of debating Joe Biden’s undebatable victory.
That process provided a clear target for the mob when Trump directed them to march over and “fight like hell.” Trump then sat silently for three crucial hours, watching the mayhem on television and refusing the desperate pleas of his staff to call off the mob. Even two years later, he continues spreading the rhetorical poison that started it all — most recently with his outrageous call to suspend the Constitution so he can return to power.
But Trump’s primary culpability for the tragedy of that day shouldn’t obscure the remaining dangers it exposed.
The clearly warranted punishment for what Trump did — impeachment, removal and a lifetime ban from ever running for office again — was thwarted by a Republican Party that enabled his lies before Jan. 6 and even now largely echoes them. The House leadership fight this week is driven by a klatch of Trumpist election-deniers who, regardless of whether they can ultimately block Rep. Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker, promise to sow chaos in Congress for the next two years. Red-state legislatures around the country are rewriting their laws with an eye toward removing the guardrails that prevented Trump’s coup last time.
In short, the story of Jan. 6 is still unfolding. Whether history will record it as a bump in the road of America’s democracy or the first step down the path of its demise will be determined not by what happened two years ago, but by what happens next.
