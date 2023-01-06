Exactly two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the aftershocks of that seismic day still vibrate through America. An ex-president faces potential criminal prosecution for fomenting a violent attempt to overturn an election. The House is in turmoil as Republican enablers of that insurrection hobble a party leader who foolishly tried to co-opt their extremism. In statehouses, too many legislators view the democracy-shaking events of that day not as a cautionary tale but as a blueprint.

Jan. 6 was a wake-up call. Before that afternoon, most Americans assumed their constitutional democracy was immune to attacks from within — that the betrayal of leadership that had toppled democracies from the ancient Roman Republic to 1930s Germany to modern-day Russia couldn’t happen here. But someone forgot to tell that to the sitting president. Whatever legal judgments Donald Trump may or may not yet face, the judgment of history is already clear, spelled out in harrowing detail by the House select committee that investigated the insurrection.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

