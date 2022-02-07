Editor’s note: This was received in response to news that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt renews his lawsuit against Missouri public schools’ mask mandates.
The Columbia Daily Tribune on its Jan. 22, Page 1 article stated that Eric Schmitt, attorney general for the state of Missouri, had reinstated an earlier lawsuit against several local public school districts.
Schmitt’s lawsuit is based on his stated belief that masks do not prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that “school districts do not have the authority to impose, at their whim, public health orders for their school children.”
Reading this, I was stunned by Schmitt’s characterization that local boards of education and school administrators had whimsically instituted mask mandates as opposed to following the scientific evidence that high-quality masks, worn properly, are very effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Also, I was struck by Schmitt’s “no authority to impose” dictum. Schmitt has gone on record many times about his disdain for so-called government overreach, yet here he is, overreaching.
Regardless of this hypocrisy, I will rebut Schmitt’s claim that masks do not prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Schmitt’s claim that masks do not prevent the spread of COVID-19 is false, pure and simple. Assuming that we are talking about high-quality masks that are worn properly, N95, KN95, KF94, and N100 cup masks have from 81% to 100% filtration efficiency. This is a scientifically replicable fact based on thousands of tests conducted by mechanical engineers on $100,000-plus test rigs.
The so-called mask guru, mechanical engineer Aaron Collins, has produced a spreadsheet that summarizes the results for adult and children’s masks. I have included the link below, provided by a former student of mine, Susan Beavert Pollock.
Given the evidence, it is hard to imagine Schmitt and his 79-parent followers suing public schools for following the science and mandating masks that protect teachers, students and staff from serious illness, thereby increasing the odds that schools can stay open and students get educated.
Also, wearing masks teaches students an important lesson about responsibility and the common good. It is no mystery why high school students here in Columbia organized a petition and walked out of school in protest of the Columbia school board following Schmitt’s orders and canceling an existing mask mandate.
Political leaders like Schmitt should have at least some knowledge of scientific evidence, how to find it and how to assess its quality prior to acting on anything that is based on science. This should be a basic assumption of good governance.
Also, I would hope that all politicians might develop the habit of discernment, a skill and methodology that I learned from the Jesuits who taught me in high school and college a long time ago. The skill is learning how to habitually assess what your basic assumptions and values are, and the methodology is to apply that skill to real-life decisions, use valid scientific evidence and measure the outcomes of your decisions.
Discernment provides you with a sense of who you are and what you stand for in your community, nation and beyond the borders. Without discernment, there is no way to judge right from wrong or how well you are doing because there is no sense of direction, just like there is no such thing as a good wind for a sailor without it.
Discernment ought to be a norm for something as important as politics. Without it, politics might well be what George Orwell saw: “All issues are political issues, and politics itself is a mass of lies, evasions, folly, hatred, and schizophrenia.”
Richard M. Hessler, Ph.D., is a Columbia resident.