Imagine, if you will, a Supreme Court that revisits a landmark ruling and determines that District of Columbia vs. Heller was decided wrong, that “the right to keep and bear arms” was reserved for those who were part of a “well regulated militia.”
Impossible to think the Supreme Court would summarily strip away the rights and privileges given to most people for their entire lives, and that have been part of our cultural landscape. Yet, here we are.
Instead of taking away a possession, an “inanimate object” as one gun manufacturer described it before a House committee, the Court deemed it proper not to just take away the right to an abortion, but a right to privacy, the right to determine a future, a career, a family and a right to make the decisions that affect a woman’s life.
Imagine a woman — maybe your wife, a daughter, a sister — encountering life-threatening complications during her pregnancy, being told by a state legislature that neither she, nor her doctor will have a say in determining the course of appropriate medical care.
Imagine you are the parent of a 10-year-old daughter who is raped and becomes pregnant, then being told by a state legislature that you have no say in decisions that impact the future of your child. Imagine having a bounty put on your head for trying to access health care in another state for any of the above reasons. Will traveling while pregnant become the new suspicious activity? With cash incentives offered by state legislatures, willing citizens have become part of the new “pregnancy police.” The imagination doesn’t have to be stretched at all, it has become reality.
Women, who have had the right to vote for only 100 years, who put on their shoulders the industry and war effort of this country during World War II, then were relegated back to their homes and prewar lives, who still face pay equity issues and unbroken glass ceilings, are now being told by the highest Court in the land that their biological functioning, their “basis of sex” overrides any aspirations they may have in their own pursuit of the American Dream.
Once again, the terms and definitions of personal freedom are being dictated by one group.
In other Supreme Court news, the justices have sided with those who have thrown nails over the roads of America and then complained about the number of flat tires. Surely, it must be the tires, or the roads, or the vehicles causing the problem, they say. The Court has opened up more roads to throw sharp objects on.
This experiment to flood our country with guns to keep us all safer has utterly failed. They are readily available, legally, to nearly everyone and just as readily available illegally. Is it any wonder violent crime is on the rise? We have come a long way since the Sharks and the Jets with their switchblades and zip guns.
It is at the least disingenuous to point the finger at urban governments for the increase in crime while pouring gasoline on the fire. Congress has recently passed a bipartisan bill that addresses the purchase and possession of firearms, along with mental health and trafficking issues. Will it address the issues of gun violence and mass shootings that have become epidemic in this country? How can a teenager armed with an AR-15 hold off officers of multiple law enforcement agencies while methodically killing 19 children and 2 teachers? Was it the 18-year-old that gave them pause, or the weapon he was carrying?
Assault weapons are by definition the antithesis of self defense. They were designed for the military to kill people, lots of people, at long distances, making them the weapon of choice for mass killing. When will the names of shooting victims go from unfamiliar to familiar? As one who has been on both ends of assault weapons, I still can’t get my head around the need for a citizen of this country to possess a weapon this lethal. Does the satisfaction of owning such a weapon outweigh the pain and heartbreak of the families of the victims?
Will those responsible gun owners who enjoy hunting and shooting raise their voices above the petulant rhetoric of the NRA and over-the-top hyperbole of some candidates running for office? RINO hunting. Really? With the ever increasing number of mass shootings the discussion surrounding this issue should be deadly serious.
Robert Miller, of Hartsburg, is a Vietnam veteran and avid supporter of democracy.
