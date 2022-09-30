Imagine, if you will, a Supreme Court that revisits a landmark ruling and determines that District of Columbia vs. Heller was decided wrong, that “the right to keep and bear arms” was reserved for those who were part of a “well regulated militia.”

Impossible to think the Supreme Court would summarily strip away the rights and privileges given to most people for their entire lives, and that have been part of our cultural landscape. Yet, here we are.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

