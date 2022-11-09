Republicans inched closer to gaining control of the U.S. House Wednesday morning, while party control of the Senate remained undecided. It may be some days before the full outcome is known.
To the nation’s great relief, however, the predicted “red wave” of landslide Republican victories turned out to be more of a ripple than a tsunami. Our government remains divided, because voters remain deeply divided.
Kansas — which shocked the nation by upholding abortion rights in August — once again showed the limits of GOP ambition. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly appeared to defeat Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican, in unofficial returns. The race remains officially too close to call, with Kelly telling supporters that it’s too soon to celebrate.
In Missouri, Sen.-elect Eric Schmitt appears unreachable by any appeals to logic or patriotism.
Schmitt’s victory was not a surprise. His candidacy was a deep disappointment because it further divided the state. Schmitt largely ignored Kansas City and St. Louis, a practice we hope he will not continue in Washington.
Missourians endorsed recreational marijuana. They also took the frustrating step of enabling the state legislature to set minimum funding for the Kansas City Police Department. It’s deeply regrettable colonialism, and should be challenged in court.
The national picture remains cloudy. Voters appear to have endorsed mixed government, likely gridlock, and a continuation of the partisan sniping that sadly defines much of our national politics.
With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House and Republicans potentially in charge of the House, prospects for significant progress on issues such as energy costs, inflation and aid to Ukraine are dim. The nation is looking at two years of subpoenas and investigations instead.
We could be wrong. We hope we’re wrong. It’s now up to the Republican Party to prove us so, by turning aside the most strident voices to focus on real concerns.
Plans to hold the debt ceiling hostage to extremists must be discarded. We should now expect a Republican House majority to provide real details of a plan to reduce the nation’s inflation-riddled economy. We should see those plans early in 2023, with a goal of falling prices within the year. If not, Republicans will have failed.
Congress should not reduce inflation by eliminating jobs. The classic cure for inflation is higher joblessness. That’s unacceptable.
Let’s be clear: Democrats are hardly blameless for the inflationary economy that led to some stinging defeats at the polls. Yes, it’s important to focus on climate change, women’s bodily autonomy, student debt and other issues. When moms and dads struggle to buy groceries or pay the rent, though, it’s hard for them to hear a reasonable debate on those concerns.
Democrats have acted for a year as if expensive gas and eggs are a minor quibble. Some prices have fallen and it’s also true that inflation is a worldwide phenomenon tied to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, hardly something unique to America. But Democrats have yet to treat the rising prices as seriously as they should have. We urge them to work with Republicans on a reasonable plan to address high prices, particularly on food and fuel.
We think voters want progress and compromise. Now that the campaign ads have mercifully left the screen, we implore officeholders of good faith to work harder to solve problems, instead of assembling fodder for the next campaign.
