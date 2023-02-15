Our nation headed into this Black History Month with nerves raw yet again.
The old cliche warns us that those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it. So did we grow as a society after watching that carnage from Tyre Nichols in Memphis or the 1991 beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles? Did we engage in a sustained, nationwide conversation about ratcheting down tensions between law enforcement and the communities they police?
Unfortunately, no. Rodney King became yet another symbol for both sides in the sickening debate we continue to hash out over race relations. To one “side,” King’s case was a vivid illustration of how African Americans feel targeted and overpoliced. To the other, it showed how difficult law enforcement is: He was a robbery parolee who was intoxicated when he fled from police. If he had just complied with instructions, the assault never would have happened.
Is the story any different today? Michael Brown, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Amadou Diallo, Daunte Wright, Atatiana Jefferson, Freddie Gray and far too many others have put faces and names to the injustice so many of us experience. There’s good reason to believe the Black Lives Matter movement has opened eyes in recent years.
“The world is watching us and we need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy,” Steve Mulroy said when announcing a grand jury had returned indictments for second-degree murder against the officers in Tyre Nichols’ death. Mulroy is the county district attorney serving Memphis, and he campaigned for the job promising more transparency in law enforcement and more accountability to the community.
“If there is any silver lining to be drawn from this very dark cloud,” he said, “it’s that perhaps this incident can open a broader conversation about the need for police reform.”
That conversation is important — but we can’t kid ourselves that all of us are already having it.Civitas, a 501©(3) nonprofit based in St. Louis, recently asked its class of interns to read the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project. Reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones’ controversial work has been the focus of much praise and scorn since it was first published in The New York Times Magazine in 2019. Tracing the arrival of a slave ship that year to the English colony of Virginia, it begins: “No aspect of the country that would be formed here has been untouched by the years of slavery that followed.”
That’s why it’s so dispiriting that multiple pieces of legislation have been introduced in both Missouri’s and Kansas’ statehouses in recent years to limit how teachers can talk about our real, fraught past.
So here’s a challenge for every proud American who wants this nation to live up to the promise that originally applied only to white property owners: Let this Black History Month be a new chance to commit ourselves to the idea that all of us are created equal, and that our government requires the consent of the governed. That means every one of us deserves an equal voice — in the Capitol and in the classroom.
This was first published by the Kansas City Star and distributed by The Associated Press.
