From my perspective — speaking only for myself, and not as a member of my race, gender or ethnic origin — Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah had it exactly right about the national media’s ritual display of an “endless stream of videos of Black people, usually men, being brutalized by police.”

Attiah argued that actions like CNN’s obsessive, repetitious coverage of Tyre Nichols’ beating death by Memphis police amounts to political pornography, in essence “snuff films as ritual entertainment.” This is because “white liberals have run out of political ideas or the power to fundamentally transform policing.”

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

