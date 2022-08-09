It took guts, perhaps along with a careful look at polling results, for 47 House Republicans to join their Democratic colleagues in approving a bill late last month to codify interstate recogniton of same-sex mariages.

Rep. Ann Wagner was the sole Missouri Republican to support it. In these hyper-partisan times, any such vote risks putting Republicans on a target list for removal for veering even slightly from strict conservative orthodoxy.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

