This tumultuous year that has divided our country in many ways has culminated with our recent presidential election.
Unfortunately, the election didn’t end the division. Politics, by its nature, spotlights our differences. Does my colleague believe that Black lives matter or does he believe all lives matter? Is he anti-abortion or for abortion rights? Did he vote for Biden or Trump?
Many of us — especially readers of this page — have strong views. That’s a good thing. The more citizens stop caring about how their city, county, state and nation are run, the more government will be run by the few.
But right now, our country needs healing. We need physical healing from COVID-19, and we need psychological healing from our divisiveness. We can always use spiritual healing.
Perhaps the Golden Rule is more appropriate than ever — treat others the way you would have them treat you. Judge people not by the color of their skin — or the red and blue of their politics — but by the content of their character.
Not everyone we voted for won, and we suspect most of our readers could say the same. But they’ve been collectively picked by our electorate to represent us, and we pray that they will be given the courage and wisdom to do so well.
At the end of the day, we’re all in the same boat. The successes of our leaders are our successes, and the same can be said about their failures.
We have big differences of opinion on how our government should run. We should always fight for what we believe is right.
Let’s resolve any questions regarding the integrity of the election through civility and the law, as well as explore how to improve future elections.
Finally, rather than look at ourselves through political filters, let’s look at ourselves as Americans.
