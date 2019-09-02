In Osage Bend south of Jefferson City, members of this small rural community call their neck of the woods “God’s country.
It’s here where Andy and Brittany Carrender run a commercial beef farm that also has goats, hens, horses, rabbits and dogs. The operation isn’t just them and the animals — their children play an integral role in the farm, as well.
Gretta, Abe and Wyatt help Mom and Dad run the farm, making it a team operation and a true family farm.
For their efforts, they were recognized as the Cole County Farm Family of 2019 at the Missouri State Fair.
Each year, the fair recognizes one family farm from each county in Missouri.
One of our reporters interviewed the family, who, just the night before had been chasing cows that found their way into the wrong pasture. They rounded up the cows just as they do when animals need to be vaccinated or wormed — together, as a family.
Each of the children has found a niche on the farm. Gretta, 15, is a member of FFA and an advocate for agriculture. Abe, 13, is interested in beef production and nutrition, while his twin, Wyatt, loves being outdoors and hunting.
Meanwhile, their parents have leadership roles in the 4-H organization, among other things.
The property they live on has been with the family for more than half a century.
Brittany Carrender said she hopes the recognition will bring awareness to where their food comes from.
“It was really nice. I know there’s a lot of really good farm families, especially in our area,” Brittany said. “Everybody works so hard to make their farms run efficiently and well, and it was really nice being thought of in that way.”
Family farms have declined over the past few decades, so it’s nice to see a a stellar one in our community.
We commend the Carrender family for running an operation that’s never off the clock and works hard to put food on our collective table.
Copyright Jefferson City News Tribune. Reprinted with permission.