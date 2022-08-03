Primary elections tend to bring out the worst, most extreme behaviors in candidates.
Missourians should hope that Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the newly anointed Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, finds a way to moderate his tone now that he no longer has to placate the far-right wing of his party. Before he had senatorial aspirations, Schmitt impressed us as a reasonable guy. That’s the candidate we hope to see going forward.
Far too much energy was wasted by GOP candidates in the primary trying to impress one person — former President Donald Trump — in hopes of winning his endorsement.
Trump wound up supporting only “ERIC,” effectively declaring a tossup between Schmitt and former Gov. Eric Greitens — who finished dismally in third place behind Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Good riddance to Greitens, his silly gun antics and violence-inspiring rhetoric.
In pre-election comments to the Post-Dispatch, Schmitt expressed frustration with editorial criticism. What he hasn’t addressed is the valid foundation of that criticism: that he too often used the powers of the attorney general’s office — and the taxpayer money that funds it — to promote his campaign with frivolous, headline-grabbing lawsuits. We stand by that criticism.
But we also stand by our longstanding assessment of Schmitt, long before he launched his Senate bid, as the kind of conservative whose record in the legislature is capable of moving Missouri away from the extremes and closer to the moderate middle.
In 2016, when he was running for state treasurer, we wrote that Schmitt “touts himself as a bipartisan leader. His record in the legislature since 2009 confirms that he can rally votes on both sides of the aisle.”
What happened to that guy?
The old Eric Schmitt is exactly the kind of conservative America needs in Washington right now to stop the nation from going off the deep end.
Sadly, that person was nowhere in evidence during Schmitt’s victory speech, when he declared ominously, “Now is the time to unify in this fight against the radical progressives. We are entering the most consequential decade in American history since the Civil War. The Democrats aren’t playing small ball. They’re playing for keeps. … Right now, we need proven conservative fighters to stop them in their tracks.”
His invocation of the Civil War was no accident, and it was so unnecessary, especially considering that it was Trumpian Republicans who drove the nation to the brink of civil war with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection — with Missouri’s extremist junior senator egging them on.
Schmitt doesn’t need to appeal to the extremes anymore. His unimpressive Democratic opponent, beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine, poses no serious obstacle to a GOP victory heading toward November.
It’s time for Schmitt to put away the blowtorch and become the unifier Missouri — and the nation — so badly needs.
Copyright St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Reprinted with permission.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.