Primary elections tend to bring out the worst, most extreme behaviors in candidates.

Missourians should hope that Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the newly anointed Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, finds a way to moderate his tone now that he no longer has to placate the far-right wing of his party. Before he had senatorial aspirations, Schmitt impressed us as a reasonable guy. That’s the candidate we hope to see going forward.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

