Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.