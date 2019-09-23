Washington University has announced the addition of a new fraternity, Delta Chi, to its list of 11 campus social fraternities.
This comes barely 18 months after another organization was permanently suspended following the discovery of an assault rifle in a fraternity house, and less than a year after a study by the Women’s Panhellenic Association revealed that one in six sorority members have experienced “unwelcomed sexual experiences” in the fraternity-sorority environment.
The timing couldn’t be worse if the university’s goal is to first clean up fraternity culture and make clear that infractions of the rules won’t be tolerated.
Instead, the message being sent is, essentially, the more fraternities the merrier. Let’s party, dude!
The university didn’t quite announce it that way, of course. It couched the addition as a way to broaden the social opportunities available to students while reducing initiation fees presumably by creating greater competition for rush candidates.
It also emphasized that a rigorous screening process was invoked to ensure Delta Chi would abide by campus regulations.
For years, fraternities have concerned students with patterns of reckless behavior. Washington University’s student paper, Student Life, found at least 10 “negative, fraternity-related headlines” during the past decade.
The list of stories included fraternity brothers who “mimicked sexual assault” and a case involving the use of a racial slur.
Despite the controversies — including the 2012 ouster of another organization for drug abuse, hazing and other infractions — social fraternities don’t have an overwhelming presence on Washington University’s campus, with only 26% of students participating in them, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Supporters of the expansion told Student Life that the process is selective, and only 50% of those who “rush,” or express interest in joining, are ultimately invited.
Controversy surrounding fraternity culture is hardly limited to Washington University. At the University of Missouri, for example, five fraternities are on suspension and another four are on probation for infractions such as hazing and providing alcohol to minors.
Universities nationwide are scrambling for creative solutions to clean up the culture.
Washington University has launched efforts such as imposing tighter security at fraternity parties in recent years. Other schools, like the University of Michigan, have toyed with requiring live-in advisers at fraternity houses. Wesleyan University has opened up fraternities to women. Many others have decreased their number of fraternities.
Fraternities are an integral part of Washington University’s culture, and they don’t need to be removed from campus. But the addition of Delta Chi only makes the existing system harder to manage and sends the wrong message to the student body.
With controversy continuing to surround campus partying behavior, immersing even a U.S. Supreme Court justice in scrutiny, the timing seems awkward for the university to double down. The university should worry about fixing existing problems instead of inviting more.
