It’s become much clearer what the arrest and prosecution of American women’s basketball star Brittney Griner is all about.
She pleaded guilty in a Russian courtroom Thursday to having carried less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage in February as she arrived to compete in Russia.
Authorities treated it as if Russia’s entire moral structure hung on making this Black American lesbian atone for her sins. It also served to distract the world, at least for a few nanoseconds, from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine that same month.
Perhaps Putin wanted to send a message to the world about Russia’s strict moral and legal codes regarding drugs and gays.
But no. The more likely explanation is that Putin is using Griner and another American prisoner, Paul Whelan, as bargaining chips to win the release of one of the most unethical, immoral, greedy Russian figures ever to play on the world stage: Victor Bout, a notorious international arms trafficker serving a 25-year sentence in America.
Whelan, a former Marine who traveled to Russia to attend a Marine friend’s wedding, was arrested in 2018 and accused of spying. He’s serving a 16-year sentence.
It’s now evident from news reports that Russia wants to negotiate an exchange: Bout’s release for Griner and Whelan.
Pro-Putin Russian legislators have spoken openly of a strategy to engineer the arrests of Americans for use as bargaining chips.
In 2018, lawmaker Leonid Kalashnikov told “60 Minutes”: “Let’s arrest an American here. ... They arrested Butina, let’s immediately arrest some Amerikashka here.”
He was referring to the imprisonment on a well-founded spying conviction of Maria Butina, who was linked to Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Less than a month ago, Russian lawmaker Aleksey Zhuravlyov called for “stupid American” mercenaries captured by Russia in Ukraine to be either “liquidated or exchanged for Bout. We need to get our citizens out of America.
Russian state media is openly mentioning Bout in the context of a prisoner exchange. That poses a serious public relations challenge for President Joe Biden.
It effectively would mean releasing a thuggish ex-Soviet military officer, who illegally trafficked in billions of dollars worth of weapons to feed wars around the world, in exchange for an American who made a stupid mistake with a tiny amount of cannabis.
Griner harmed no one. Bout has the blood of thousands on his hands.
Biden should at least try to negotiate terms in which Bout serves out the remainder of his sentence in a Russian prison, but given Putin’s loyalty to Bout, the chances are high that Putin would agree, only to free Bout once he returned home.
It boils down to a choice between two unacceptable options: Force Americans to languish in Russian prisons, or make an odious, badly unbalanced exchange just to get them home.
Copyright St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Reprinted with permission.