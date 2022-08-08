When Alex Stutzman applied for a mortgage to buy a house in Belton, she worried she would be denied because of the more than $23,200 in student loan debt hanging over her head.

Now, with a mortgage of more than $200,000, the 20-something — like millions of others strapped with thousands of dollars in college debt — is anxiously waiting to hear if President Joe Biden will finally keep his campaign promise to forgive some or all federal student loan debt.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you