They called him “Lenny the Cool,” and he was that, but he was more: funny, friendly, familiar, graceful.

We join with all sports fans around the nation in mourning the death of Len Dawson, the longtime quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and sports announcer on television and radio.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you