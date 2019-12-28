President Ronald Reagan signed the National Drinking Age Act into law on July 17, 1984.
The measure required states to raise the minimum drinking age to 21 or face a reduction in federal highway funding.
The states complied, meaning teenagers were no longer compelled to cross state lines in a search for more lenient alcohol laws.
Today, anyone who visits a college town would notice that compliance isn’t 100 percent, but this law had its desired effect.
Drunken-driving accidents have dropped 50% in the three decades since 1984. The National Institutes for Health found that the greatest rate of decline was in drivers between the ages of 16 and 20.
In 2019, Congress is moving toward establishing a minimum age of 21 for the purchase of smoking products, including traditional tobacco and electronic cigarettes.
The measure, which doesn’t bother with the hammer of federal highway funding, was included in a $1.4 trilling spending package that passed both chambers.
We don’t mean to blow smoke in your eyes, but this new age restriction won’t have the same dramatic effect with tobacco use and vaping.
That’s because the 1984 alcohol law was in part meant to counter the immediate and tragic consequences of getting behind the wheel while intoxicated or impaired.
The use of tobacco products — both traditional and vapes — is a bad choice with harmful, long-term effects. We support clean-air measures that free non-smokers from having to endure the unpleasantness and dangerous effects of secondhand smoke.
We think more needs to be done to get these newer products out of the hands of young smokers, including taxation on par with traditional cigarettes and a ban on e-cig flavoring that appeals to youth.
But there is little about smoking tobacco or nicotine-based e-cigs that causes cognitive impairment and endangers motorists in the here and now.
That means Congress is doing something other than targeting the immediate consequences of bad decisions that young people make.
In raising the age for the purchase of cigarettes, Congress is trying to change behaviors that bring negative, long-term health consequences.
Here, the 1984 alcohol law provides a warning on the limits of legislation that promotes good behavior.
Even with the drop in drunken driving, some of which can be attributed to increased enforcement as much as the age restriction, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reports that 12 percent of youth between the ages of 12 and 20 engaged in binge drinking in the last month.
Problem solved? Not exactly.
That was true with one vice in 1984, and it’s still true with another one today.
Copyright St. Joseph News Press. Reprinted with permission.