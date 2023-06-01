A judge now confirms what common sense has long indicated: Eric Schmitt had no legal authority to persecute school districts over pandemic safety policies when he was Missouri’s attorney general.

Schmitt, now a U.S. senator, won that seat with a cynical campaign that attacked school mask mandates to rally anti-science conservatives.

