A judge now confirms what common sense has long indicated: Eric Schmitt had no legal authority to persecute school districts over pandemic safety policies when he was Missouri’s attorney general.
Schmitt, now a U.S. senator, won that seat with a cynical campaign that attacked school mask mandates to rally anti-science conservatives.
The judge’s searing conclusion that Schmitt “was acting contrary to Missouri law” should provide a helpful shield against such abuses in the future.
Schmitt didn’t invent the strange scourge of anti-science activism that seized the political right during the pandemic, but he exploited it in ways that were breathtaking for their irresponsibility.
Using his state powers and tax-funded resources, Schmitt filed lawsuits against dozens of school districts for merely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended masking in schools during the pandemic.
Against the CDC’s expertise, Schmitt’s lawsuits offered right-wing pseudoscience and the strained arguments that mask mandates in schools were a denial of students’ rights.
In addition to the lawsuits, Schmitt sent school districts threatening cease-and-desist letters based on a misrepresentation of an unrelated court ruling. He also publicly encouraged parents to report their school officials to the state for enforcing mask mandates, which sounded like something right out of a George Orwell novel.
Schmitt, who won his Senate seat last year, eventually dropped his litigation as school districts ended their mask mandates with the end of the pandemic. But the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, which was out more than $72,000 in legal fees, had other ideas. The district countersued to establish that Schmitt had overstepped his authority.
On Friday, Jackson County Judge Marco Roldan ruled exactly that. “The attorney general lacked any legal authority to insert himself into the school district’s efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic,” Roldan wrote.
He found that local school boards should have been able to exercise their authority “free from unlawful interference by the attorney general,” and that Schmitt’s adjacent social-media publicity campaign confused parents and students into wrongly believing their schools were breaking the law.
“There exists no Missouri law allowing the attorney general to involve himself in a school district’s efforts to manage COVID-19 or other disease within its schools,” Roldan wrote.
“He had no authority even to issue an opinion on those matters to the school district. In neither of his orders nor in his social media communications did he identify a valid legal basis for asserting that the school district was acting contrary to Missouri law.”
Schmitt has never acknowledged, let alone apologized for, abusing his official authority and putting Missouri families at risk for what amounted to a campaign stunt.
There’s no reason to believe the judge’s opinion will change that. But it’s now a matter of court record that Schmitt was way out of line. That’s a useful precedent to point to the next time some ambitious pol decides to politicize a public health crisis.
