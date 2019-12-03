Missouri’s firearms portion of the deer season is over. Now it’s the archers’ turn.

Hunting has been a time-honored tradition, not just in our country but in our world’s civilization. It’s evolved beyond a way to feed ourselves and our families.

It’s an essential wildlife management tool that serves as a sustainable natural resource. It contributes to our economy.

Our country’s rich hunting heritage also is about camaraderie, exploration and teaching children the virtues of patience, discipline, safety and responsibility.

Unfortunately, a few irresponsible, unethical and law-breaking hunters can malign the reputation of the whole sport. We’ve see examples of that here in Missouri recently, including:

• The Associated Press reported one hunter was killed by his grandfather and another was wounded by a friend during the opening weekend of the firearm deer season.

• The Columbia Daily Tribune reported another person was mistaken for a deer. A 20-year-old was shot in the hip by his 21-year-old friend just after sunset on private land near Hallsville, about 15 miles northeast of Columbia.

• KMOV-TV reported more than 1,000 citations have been given during this year’s deer season. The most common violation, more than 250 instances, have been for hunting without a permit. The total cost total for the fine and court costs is $289, the station reported.

• KTVO-TV reported  that juveniles in Ralls County admitted to poaching a deer from the road.

These incidents represent only a small minority of hunters. Most are knowledgeable, responsible and ethical.

What can we all do to keep the sport (and its reputation) pure? If you are a hunter armed with a weapon that can kill, take your responsibility for safety seriously and obey the law.

Something we can all do: Don’t let the few rogue hunters get away with illegal activity. Report it to the Missouri Department of Conservation at 1-800-392-1111.

