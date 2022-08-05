Missouri parks scored a big win when the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, overturned a lower-court ruling and upheld the right of the state to own land along the Eleven Point River for a state park.

The Eleven Point is in that class of best Ozark rivers, so much so that in 1968 when Congress passed the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, the Eleven Point was among the first included.

